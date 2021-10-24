Why being average instead of excellent is also helpful at work

by

people walking towards work

Credit, Getty Images

In our career-focused culture, there is a familiar narrative about the office “superstar.” It’s the employees who stand out for the best reputation and the best ideas; these people are always first on the list for salary increases, promotions, or employee of the month awards.

In this age of the exceptional, it’s easy to look up and beyond as the only path to success. If you’re not already the top performer in the office, conventional wisdom says you should strive to get there. But while we like to think we’re good at work, the vast majority are not excellent workers.

But just being competent – or “average” – at work isn’t a bad thing. Not every worker wants to be the best. And, in fact, the average worker is essential – perhaps more than the superstar.

Average employees are often defamed or even misunderstood, according to Paul White, a psychologist who specializes in workplace culture in Kansas, USA. “Think of any curve and most people are somewhere in between,” he says. “Most workers are average and that’s good.”