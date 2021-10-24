Why being average instead of excellent is also helpful at work

3 hours ago

In our career-focused culture, there is a familiar narrative about the office “superstar.” It’s the employees who stand out for the best reputation and the best ideas; these people are always first on the list for salary increases, promotions, or employee of the month awards.

In this age of the exceptional, it’s easy to look up and beyond as the only path to success. If you’re not already the top performer in the office, conventional wisdom says you should strive to get there. But while we like to think we’re good at work, the vast majority are not excellent workers.

But just being competent – or “average” – at work isn’t a bad thing. Not every worker wants to be the best. And, in fact, the average worker is essential – perhaps more than the superstar.

Average employees are often defamed or even misunderstood, according to Paul White, a psychologist who specializes in workplace culture in Kansas, USA. “Think of any curve and most people are somewhere in between,” he says. “Most workers are average and that’s good.”

White compares it to a football team.

“You have to have the best pitcher, the best runner and the best receiver. But if you don’t have a solid group of pillars and blockers, the stars of the team can’t perform well,” he said. “You need everyone to play for the team to win. The importance of the middle worker is not valued enough.”

‘It is perfectly acceptable to be perfectly adequate’

The simplest definition of “average”, according to Danielle Crough, an organizational psychologist at the University of Nebraska in Omaha, United States, is a worker who meets expectations – no more, no less.

And while some people may stand out in the middle of the pack and end up performing better, many average workers, according to Paul White, don’t want to be at the top of the pyramid.

“The reality is, a lot of people don’t want to be stars,” he says. “They have family and kids and other things going on in their lives. They don’t want more responsibility at work. It’s not all about excelling at work. Some will go up, some will go down, and some will be in the middle.”

But being an intermediary, according to Crough, does not mean that the employee’s career has stagnated, nor that his skills have stopped in time. “In fact, it could be an indication that they’ve hit their sweet spot,” she says.

And while professional culture glorifies super employees, White explains that it’s perfectly acceptable to be perfectly adequate. The role of the average worker is essential to keep the company running. Average employees are of immense value to employers, as these people who do the daily work enable a small group of workers to grow and go beyond.

“The average workers show up, follow instructions and try to move forward. And an employee like that is precious: I would build a permanent team with these people,” she says.

lack of recognition

Even if the worker only wants to fulfill the assignments of a job, employers do not always reward the permanence in this so-called sweet spot.

In a culture of exceptionalism, doing what is expected is not considered an achievement. And that’s a big problem, as a lack of recognition can quickly lead someone to feel unappreciated – even causing workers to leave their jobs.

“Most organizations and companies have some form of employee recognition program,” says White. The problem, he said, is that they tend to honor a very small group of employees.

“One of the things we know is that these performance and recognition programs tend to only hit the top 10% or 15% of any group, which are the stars,” according to White. This leaves out “a large middle group – 50% or 60%”, he estimates, whose contributions go unrecognized because they are not exceptional.

“The real problem is that nearly 80% of people who resign voluntarily cite lack of recognition as an important factor,” according to White. That number is the conclusion of a study by the OC Tanner Institute, which also found that 65% of Americans say they were not recognized at work in the year before the survey.

“People aren’t feeling valued,” says Crough. “Companies that say ‘hello, we’re paying attention, we value you, we appreciate what you’re doing’ are the ones that aren’t losing their employees. But when your boss hasn’t greeted you since 2016 and a recruiter from another company calls and say ‘we think you’re great and we want you here’, you’ll perk up.”

The New Meaning of Success

Recognizing the contribution of average workers isn’t just good for those employees themselves – it’s also critical for employers. Keeping average employees encouraged on board literally sustains business activity, as these workers keep day-to-day operations running.

“In this economy (in reference to the US labor market), you can’t find replacements,” adds White. “That’s why retaining your team is critical for the company to continue to function efficiently.” And, for that, companies will need to change the way these people are recognized and the measure to define what is a “good job”.

Employees who meet expectations without exceeding them aren’t just doing the minimum, according to Crough. They are doing exactly what they are supposed to do and that deserves recognition.

“Doing what you’re supposed to do is very special,” she continues. “The worker who is consistent and always shows up is very valuable and we need to give him even more credit these days.”

For Crough, average performance must also be celebrated. Awards and honors are not just for those who exceed expectations.

“We should create awards for attributes like constant performance,” she says. “It would be helpful to have more recognition of these attributes. It’s like the child in school who wins the attendance award: we need a workplace version of that award.”

In addition to additional recognitions such as awards, Crough says it’s also important to ensure that those workers who deliver consistent performance, even if unchanged, are recognized in other ways.

“Don’t link salary increases to promotions,” she advises. “Continuing to raise salaries and give bonuses to people in intermediate jobs is a good step.”

“I also say a lot to leaders to say thanks, not forgetting those things that seem to be basic. We need to be mindful and let people know that they get attention as human beings and that their efforts are recognized,” continues Crough.

Recognizing the average worker, for White, is one of the best ways for a company to face the Great Resignation without losing key team members. “Companies and leaders who understand the value of their workers on a day-to-day basis and pay attention to them are among the most successful,” he says, “not just from a profitability standpoint, but also from a standpoint. view of maintaining people and a positive culture.”