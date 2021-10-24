Why did The Rock leave Fast and Furious? · TV News

Dwayne’s first film “The Rock” Johnson in the franchise, Fast & Furious 5 (2011), is featured at Maximum Temperature, this Sunday (24), at 12:30 pm (Brasilia time). In addition to making three appearances in the saga, the former WWE wrestler also starred in history’s only spin-off — Hobbs & Shaw (2019). However, backstage confusion and the differences between his ideology and that of Vin Diesel, protagonist of the franchise, distanced the actor from these productions.

The fight between The Rock and Diesel began shortly after the Jungle Cruise star accepted the role of the first film derived from The Fast & Furious. According to rumors at the time, the actor who plays Dominic Toretto did not approve of the idea of ​​a special production for police officer Luke Hobbs.

On the eve of the release of Fast & Furious 9 (2021), Diesel was asked about his relationship with The Rock. The franchise’s star said that the fight happened because of his demands to get the best performances from his partners.

Johnson responded immediately, mocking his fellow-professional and saying he wishes the cast luck in future films in the franchise, in which he is sure he will not participate. However, months later, in a statement to Vanity Fair magazine, the actor told the real reason for the fight backstage:

My philosophy is to see everyone as equal. I look at the studio as a partner. I see production members, regardless of title, as equivalent. With appreciation and humility, I respect the process and all other human beings involved.

The Rock said the differences between their ideology and Diesel’s were what caused the confusion. He continued his train of thought: ”I think it’s important to be honest with other people and always look into the eyes of the person you’re talking to.”

With that statement, Johnson implied what the Toretto interpreter’s attitude was like behind the scenes — that is, the opposite of everything he said he thought was important. Even so, Diesel still believes that this misunderstanding happened because they were two “alpha males”, something common in the actor’s view.

Without the participation of The Rock, Velozes & Furiosos 9 premiered in June this year. Watch the movie’s subtitled trailer: