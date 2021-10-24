‘Why I wear panties’ · TV News

One of the guests at Caldeirão, Tom Cavalcante caught Marcos Mion off guard during the Tem ou Não Tem this Saturday afternoon (23). The comedian was asked what men usually leave lying around in the locker room and denied that he wears underwear. Jokingly, he said he preferred the woman’s lingerie — the influencer Patricia Lamounier.

Men’s underwear was the most cited answer by Brazilians to the question. “My wife hates it, she always complains,” confessed the presenter. “That’s why I wear panties,” joked Cavalcanti, referring to his companion’s wardrobe.

“Good! That way she doesn’t know who left it lying on the bedroom floor, you or her,” approved Mion, who laughed at her colleague’s response. “That’s right,” confirmed Tom. To his team, the comedian took his daughter, Maria Antônia, and his nephews Mariana and Igor, who lived with him.

Tom’s nephew still delivered the greatest learning he had from his uncle during the eight years they shared the same roof: “Scaring people off,” he said. “It’s a graduate course for those who’ve lived with me,” commented the proud comedian.

The other team in the picture was headed by Suzana Alves, who took actress Luana Xavier, former gymnast Bruno Chateaubriand and astrologer Tatiana. The director’s team defeated Tom Cavalcante’s team.

