Why ‘old age’ will be treated as a disease by WHO and what experts say on the subject – Metro

To be born, grow up, grow old and die. As children, we learn that this is the natural cycle of life. As of January 2022, however, this notion may change: a “old age” may be understood as a disease, by decision of the World Health Organization (WHO). The measure is disapproved by specialists from Ceará and around the world.

The WHO intends to replace, in the 11th version of the International Statistical Classification of Diseases and Related Health Problems (ICD11), to be published in January, “senility” (code R54) by “old age” (code MG2A), categorizing the phase of life as pathology.

In August of this year, the National Health Council (CNS) took a stand against the inclusion of the term in the ICD, and directed a document to the WHO asking member countries, experts, associations and representatives of older people to be consulted to come up with an alternative.

National Health Council Including ‘old age’ as a negative potential can associate it with the disease and increase prejudice and stigma in this population, interfering in the treatment and research of diseases and in the collection of epidemiological data.

The CNS also highlighted that “the aging of the population is a global phenomenon”, so that a consensus should be reached on a new term that “is in line with the Decade of Healthy Aging” and against “age prejudice” .

Negative health effects

Charlys Barbosa, geriatrician, president of the Brazilian Society of Geriatrics in Ceará and professor at the Faculty of Medicine of the Federal University of Ceará (UFC), points out that seeing old age as an ICD is worrying, and can affect health care.

“Aging is physiological, it is something to be expected for every living being, and we need, as professionals, to identify what are normal changes and what is a disease. May our seniors be aging better and better, more active and participative”, points out the doctor.

There are diseases whose main risk factor is aging, such as coronary artery disease and dementia, but that does not make old age itself a disease.

For the geriatrician, the WHO decision was based on multiple interests, and not necessarily linked to health, as it goes against the understanding of several countries in Latin America and the world.

Margin for ageism

For the speech therapist Patrícia Gadelha, specialist in gerontology – an area that studies the aging process in the biological, psychological and social dimensions – the very use of the term “old” has already taken on a pejorative content, which should be worsened by inclusion in the ICD.

Contrary to what is desired, including old age as a diagnosis strengthens prejudice and devaluation in relation to the elderly: what is conceptualized as “ageism”, as Patrícia explains.

Patricia Gadelha gerontology specialist A person who is 60 years old, very well, in the prime of life, just by age would be categorized as having a disease. And we know this isn’t real.

In addition, the expert assesses the scientific impacts of the change. “All the research by geriatricians and gerontologists on pathologies that prevail in old age, how they relate to age, will be lost. From now on, every elderly person will die of ‘old age’, there will no longer be any interest in studying in the area”, he laments.

healthy aging

The years between 2021 and 2030 were established by WHO itself as the “Decade of Healthy Aging”, with the objective of “bringing together leaders and organizations to improve the lives of older people, their families and their communities”.

Patrícia Gadelha points out that the elderly, especially from Ceará, “need to have the support of the family, access to health, communication and mobility”, in addition to more social participation. “Besides, Ceará has only one long-term institution for them – we need more”, he quotes.

“The word old age makes us sick”

Subtitle:

At 59, retired Jacqueline Meyer takes a routine of physical and manual activities Photograph:

Personal archive

For retired Jacqueline Meyer, 59, the term “old age” is already so stigmatized that “the very word makes us sick”. On her way to the elderly, she takes an active routine of physical exercise and self-care, precisely with the aim of prolonging the years of her life in good health.

“I ride my bike, I do physical activity, crafts, crochet, macramé, I take care of the house, I listen to music, I try to keep my mental health in days. If we start to think we’re old, it’s all over”, she jokes.

The idea of ​​hearing that the phase of life in which “the company has been enjoying the company of friends and family the most” will be considered a disease was defined as “absurd” by Fátima de Souza, 67, who is also retired – who prides herself on being “healthier than very young”.

I don’t have diabetes, hypertension or these diseases like that – just a little knee problem, but it’s normal, right? Old age, for me, means health. Every year that we complete is a happiness.