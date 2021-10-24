Will Gerson play against PSG? See steering wheel situation at Olympique

Credit: Jonathan Bartolozzi/Olympique de Marseille

A key player in Flamengo’s scheme between the second half of 2019 and the first half of 2021, a period in which he helped the club win the Copa Libertadores, two Brazilian Championship titles, twice Carioca, in addition to the twice-championship of the Supercopa do Brasil and the Recopa Sudamericana, midfielder Gerson still faces difficulties in this beginning of passage in French football, with the shirt of Olympique de Marseille.

Hired at the request of coach Jorge Sampaoli for around R$ 160 million, Gerson would have aroused the dissatisfaction of some players in the French club’s squad, as well as being asked to “start running” by a teammate during a match – the steering wheel even came to show irritation at being replaced from a game recently.

For the derby against Neymar, Messi, Mbappé and Cia’s PSG, which will be played this Sunday (24th), at 15:45 (GMT), for the round of the French Championship, there is a doubt regarding the selection of Gerson between the titles, this is because in the last five Olympique games, the Brazilian started two, entered the second half in one and was not even used in two others.

In all, Gerson played ten of Olympique Marseille’s 12 games in the season, eight games for the French Championship and two for the Europa League – the Brazilian started seven times, and has a goal and an assist for the team.

In comparison made by Sofascore with Bruno Guimarães, a Lyon player who plays in the same position and disputes position with Gerson in the Brazilian national team, the former Flamengo player only gets the better of the percentage of correct passes – in addition to having hit the net.

B. Guimarães 🆚 Gerson for clubs in the 21/22 season: Games: 11 – 10

Goals: 0 – 1

Assists: 4 – 1

Decisive passes: 19 – 4

Pass hit: 88% – 94%

Long pass hit: 76% – 73%

Dribble hit: 75% – 67%

Trips: 22 – 9

Recovered Balls: 72 – 20

Yellows: 1 – 0

Notes: 7.25 – 6.71

If Sampaoli chooses to start with the former Flemish, the Olympique de Marseille to go into the field with Lopez; Saliba, Caleta-Car, Peres; Lirola, Kamara, Guendouzi, De la Fuente; Gerson, Payet; Milik.

