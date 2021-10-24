With Alaba’s great goal and full Camp Nou, Real beats Barcelona by Espanyol – 10/24/2021

Even in a crowded Camp Nou, Real Madrid won the derby against Barcelona 2-1, in a match valid for the 10th round of the Spanish Championship, the first being a great goal from defender Alaba.

With the result, Real Madrid reaches 20 points, and follows at the top of the table, alongside Sevilla and Real Sociedad, who have the same number of points, but are disadvantaged in the tiebreaker criteria. Barça continues with 15 in the eighth position, outside the classification zone for the next Champions League.

The next game for the meringues is on October 27, when they host Osasuna, while the Catalan club, on the same day, visits Rayo Vallecano. Both matches are valid for La Liga.

The best: David Alaba

The defender made a great performance at the Camp Nou, both offensively and defensively. He led the defensive system that neutralized prominent players like the young Ansu Fati and scored a beautiful goal on the edge of the area.

The worst: Sergiño Dest

Koeman’s idea was to use the full-back as an attacking player who would help both Depay and Fati, focal points of the opposing defense. But Dest didn’t collaborate very much in this formation and, to make matters worse, lost a clear goal chance when the game was still 0-0.

audience present

24.10.21 – Barcelona fans packed the Camp Nou at El Clásico, against Real Madrid Image: JOSEP LAGO/AFP

Just over 86,000 people went to the Camp Nou to witness the classic. The number is lower in the last ten years if you consider the clash between the two giants at Barça, but it draws positive attention due to the phase of the Catalan team and the coronavirus pandemic.

Brazilians in action

The derby was attended by four Brazilian players defending the colors of Real Madrid: Éder Militão, Casemiro, Rodrygo and Vini Jr. On the Barcelona side, the only Brazilian listed was midfielder Philippe Coutinho, who was on the bench and entered the break .

unbelievable chance

In the 25th minute of the first half, Barcelona lost an unbelievable chance to open the scoring. Memphis Depay led the ball to the entrance of the area, on the left side, and after winning in Militão’s body, he crossed and found Dest alone, who shot crookedly over the goalkeeper Courtois.

Defender or striker?

Real Madrid came out ahead after defender Alaba (who already played in his career as a left-back and defensive midfielder) scored a goal that many high-level strikers would have signed at the bottom. That’s because the merengue team mounted a quick counterattack that ended at the feet of the Austrian defender, who raised his head and kicked hard, crossed, with no chance for goalkeeper Ter Stegen.

Barça pressure

The hosts improved their performance in the second half, putting pressure on Real and spending little strife in defence. Much of this change was caused by the entry of Brazilian Philippe Coutinho, who gave more dynamism to Barcelona’s offensive sector.

closed the account

Barça tried at all costs to draw, but Real was the one who scored. At 48 minutes into the second half, Váquez took advantage of a quick counterattack to score, giving final numbers to the Spanish classic. Barcelona even decreased in the last move of the game, with Aguero, but no longer had time for anything else.

DATASHEET

BARCELONA 1 X 2 REAL MADRID

Competition: 10th round of the Spanish Championship

Date: 10/24/2021

Schedule: 11:15 am (Brasilia)

Local: Camp Nou stadium

Yellow cards: Piqué (Barcelona); Mendy (Real Madrid)

Goals: Alaba 32 minutes into the first half; Lucas Vázquez at 48 minutes and Agüero at 51 minutes into the second half

Barcelona: Have Stegen; Mingueza (Philippe Coutinho), Piqué, Eric García and Alba; Busquets, De Jong (Sergi Roberto) and Gavi (Luuk de Jong); Dest, Ansu Fati (Agüero) and Depay. Coach: Ronald Koeman.

Real Madrid: Courtois; Lucas Vázquez, Éder Militão, Alaba and Mendy; Casemiro, Kroos and Modric; Rodrygo (Federico Valverde (Carvajal)), Benzema and Vini Jr (Marco Asensio). Technician: Carlo Ancelotti.