With an Iranian hat-trick, Porto wins, coming back, and takes the lead of the Portuguese | portuguese football

Porto was scared at first, but beat Tondela, 3-1, this Saturday, in the Portuguese Championship. The highlight of the match was Iranian striker Medhi Taremi, who scored all the goals in the away win. He is now the competition’s top scorer with seven goals.

Tondela arouses Flamengo’s interest. On Wednesday, the rubro-negro vice president for finance, Rodrigo Tostes, revealed to Ge that he intends to close a deal this year to associate his brand with the Portuguese club. The team would be the first partner of a conglomerate of associations around the world, spreading the rubro-negra brand and increasing the base of millions of fans it has in Brazil.

With the result, the Dragons have 23 points and provisionally lead the Portuguese Championship. Tomorrow, Benfica will face Vizela. The team led by Jorge Jesus has 21 points in the competition.

Despite Porto’s victory away from home, Tondela did the first. At 4 minutes, the hosts scored the first. Neto Borges opened the scoreboard. Porto reacted quickly. At 20 minutes, Tameri equalized. The second was also scored by the Iranian, in the 43rd minute.

In the second half, Porto controlled the match more easily. The Iranian’s third goal was scored 34 minutes into the final stage.