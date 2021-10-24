Woman who gave birth to 9 babies at once poses with children and husband

In May of this year, Mali’s Halima Cisse became the woman to give birth to the greatest number of babies at once. Nine children of Maliana were born at the same time, which made her break a world record. This week, Halima and her husband posed for pictures with the children in an unprecedented appearance on the internet.

In one of the photos, Halima smiles beside the babies and her husband. There are five girls and four boys. In the other photos, the newborns appear alone, lying side by side and wearing the same clothes.

Halima’s babies were born through normal delivery weighing between 500g and 1kg each. Therefore, they had to remain in incubators in the intensive care unit of the hospital where they were born, where they were being monitored 24 hours a day by a medical team. They are still in the hospital, and will soon be released.

“All of them are getting along great, and it’s a joy to take care of them. They are getting stronger every day and they may be allowed to leave full-time medical care soon, so we can take them home,” commented Halima in an interview with MailOnline.

The Malian broke the world record that was Nadya Suleman by having nine children at once. Nadya gave birth to eight babies in 2009.

know more

+ Medina’s mother compares Yasmin Brunet to ‘porn star’ and columnist spreads conversation

+ Called porn actress, Yasmin Brunet will sue Gabriel Medina’s mother

+ Wife shares husband with mother and younger sister: ‘When I’m not in the mood’

+ In sexy pose, Cleo Pires says: “Loving my big ass”

+ Doctors find a piece of cement in a patient’s heart during surgery

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence