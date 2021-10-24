Worlds 2021: “No regrets”, preaches Xiaohu after elimination

Royal Never Give-up has been eliminated from Worlds 2021 this Saturday (23), after being defeated by the countrywoman, EDG, in a series of five games played in the Quarter Finals of the competition.

See stats for the series between RNG 2×3 EDG.

At the press conference, the RNG players talked about why they didn’t get the victory today, which caused the end of their walks in the World of LoL. Coach Poppy lacked map reading for his team.

For the top, Xiaohu, the RNG was unlucky enough to fall right against the only LPL team besides themselves. “The problem with this World Cup is that we are facing a team that we know very well and we didn’t have a good strategy against it.”

With few words, faced with the annoyance of the defeat, Cryin and Gala focused on themselves the reasons for the failure. The medium admits that it needs to better prepare for the games, while the shooter said he didn’t pay attention to important details during the series.

Elimination in Worlds 2021 ends RNG season

With the elimination at Worlds 2021, the season for the RNG is over. Despite the early elimination of the tournament, Poppy says he is satisfied with the results achieved this season:

I am satisfied with this year’s results. At the beginning of the season, we didn’t think we could make it that far, but even so, I’m sad that we got by the way in the quarterfinals. I hope EDG continues to play well and reach the Final.

It is worth remembering that the team was champion of the 1st split of the LPL and also of the MSI this year, where it beat the current world champion, DAMWON Kia, in the decision.

Xiaohu goes in the same direction, now talking about his performance as a top laner. “From the beginning, people admired me and I dedicated myself a lot, even though the result did not come as I would have liked.”

The former mid laner and now top of the RNG concludes by saying that he still needs to grow his champion pool further.

Finally, the experienced player and RNG idol says he doesn’t regret anything this year, as everyone from the cast and coaching staff “did their best”, and therefore ends the year with no regrets.

Collective with EDG canceled

Normally, in international competitions, the two teams in a series hold a press conference. However, due to technical issues in Iceland that Riot Games could not resolve in time, the press conference with EDG was eventually cancelled.

Press conference with EDG was canceled due to technical problems. This had never happened before, F in the chat, let’s just talk about the RNG so — Vitor Ventura (@VitorTriforceKF) October 23, 2021

Quarter Finals reach halfway

With the result this Saturday (23), EDG joined T1 as Worlds 2021 semifinalists. This Sunday (24), Faker and company’s opponent will be defined by the confrontation between DK and MAD Lions. The next day, it will be Gen.G’s turn to face Cloud9, where the winner faces EDG, LPL’s Seed 1.

