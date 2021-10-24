Xbox Cloud Gaming in Brazil: how to play, requirements and available games | Games

Xbox Cloud Gaming is a game streaming service from Microsoft that arrived in Brazil on September 30 in its Beta phase. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can play games from the catalog through the cloud on Windows 10 PCs, Android smartphones and iPhone (iOS), iPad and tablets with Google systems. Until the end of the year, the service can also be used on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. The price of the old xCloud is R$ 44.99 per month and the user’s connection needs to have at least 10 Mb/s speed. New subscribers can also pay as little as R$5 for the first month.

🎮 Xbox Cloud Gaming brings games streaming to Brazil on the Ultimate Game Pass

1 of 4 Xbox Cloud Gaming allows Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers to play games on PCs, smartphones and tablets via the cloud — Photo: Playback/Microsoft Xbox Cloud Gaming allows Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers to play games on PCs, smartphones and tablets via the cloud — Photo: Playback/Microsoft

By using the cloud to transmit data over long distances, such as video services like YouTube and Netflix, you don’t need a very powerful device to play games. The platform also uses Xbox Series X technology, so the games have fast loadings, 1080p resolution and a frame rate of 60 FPS.

By the end of 2021, the service will also reach Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. On Xbox One, users will be able to play games from the next generation of consoles through the cloud. It will also be possible to eventually try and play titles without having to download.

Xbox Cloud Gaming: How to Play and Minimum Requirements

After the user has signed up for the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, they can sign in to the service’s website (https://www.xbox.com/en-US/play) to see the collection of available games. Just click on one to start playing. On Android phone, simply play through the Xbox Game Pass app, while iPhone players need to open the site in their browser.

2 of 4 On the Xbox Cloud Gaming website, users can choose between new games, continue playing titles they’ve already started on the console, and more — Photo: Playback/Rafael Monteiro On the Xbox Cloud Gaming website, users can choose between new games, continue to play titles they’ve already started on the console, and more — Photo: Playback/Rafael Monteiro

It is recommended that users have connections of at least 10 Mb/s to run games, but on larger screens such as iPad and PC, a connection of up to 20 Mb/s is preferable. It is also recommended that the computer be connected via an Ethernet network cable. In case of wireless connection, the network needs to be at least 5 GHz. A 2.4 GHz network can be used, but it will not be ideal.

Xbox Cloud Gaming: Minimum Requirements System Version Android 6.0 or higher iPhone (iOS) 14.4 or higher Windows 10 October 2020 update or higher browsers Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome, Safari or compatible

On Xbox Cloud Gaming’s official website, Microsoft has confirmed which devices are compatible. The list does not include all devices that work with the service, only those that have been tested and verified by users of the Xbox community on the Reddit website.

Xbox Cloud Gaming: Compatible Devices Devices Compatible Versions iPhone iPhone XR, iPhone XS, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max iPad iPad Air (3rd generation), iPad Air (4th generation), iPad Pro 11 (2nd generation), iPad Mini (5th generation), iPad (8th generation) Windows Surface Go, Surface Go 2, Surface Pro 6, Surface Pro X, Surface Pro 7+, Surface Laptop, Surface Laptop 3, Surface Book 2

Although it is possible to play on a PC, Xbox Cloud Gaming games do not have keyboard and mouse support, and you need a joystick to play them. This controller can be connected via USB or Bluetooth, and many options are supported, from Xbox controllers and third-party Bluetooth joysticks to the competitor’s PlayStation 4 (PS4) DualShock 4 (PS4). Check the list of compatible devices.

Xbox Cloud Gaming Compatible Joysticks Brand Joystick Microsoft Xbox wireless controller Microsoft Xbox Elite Wireless Series 1 Controller Microsoft Xbox Elite Wireless Series 2 Controller Microsoft Xbox Adaptive Controller 8BitDo SN30 Pro Control 8BitDo SN30 Pro 2 Control backbone Backbone One Ipega Extended Game Control 9023s MYGT MYGT Gamepad PowerA MOGA XP5 X Plus Bluetooth Control PowerA MOGA XP5 A Plus Bluetooth Control Razer kishi Razer Junglecat Razer Raiju Control Sony DualShock 4 Wireless Control SteelSeries Stratus XL

Some games like Minecraft Dungeons and Hades have custom controls to be played directly on touch screens. To find out if a game can be played on touch-controlled phones, just look for a finger icon on a screen. There are many options, from virtual joysticks to control methods specifically created by the game developers.

3 out of 4 Games on Xbox Cloud Gaming that have this icon can be played with touch controls on smartphones — Photo: Playback/Xbox Games on Xbox Cloud Gaming that have this icon can be played with touch controls on smartphones — Photo: Playback/Xbox

According to Microsoft, virtually all Xbox Game Pass games are compatible with the cloud service. This includes over 100 service titles, divided by different categories. These include big Microsoft exclusives, titles from studios the company recently bought, independent games, and even Xbox 360 classics and the first Xbox. Check out a short list of the most eye-catching titles.

4 out of 4 Forza Horizon 4 is one of the games that can be played on Xbox Cloud Gaming without needing a powerful PC for it — Photo: Playback/Microsoft Store Forza Horizon 4 is one of the games that can be played on Xbox Cloud Gaming without needing a powerful PC for it — Photo: Playback/Microsoft Store

The Microsoft service is still in a testing period, but it is already possible to see many of its strengths, such as the ease of access to various games without having to purchase specific hardware or perform downloads. Its weaknesses are problems that can still be fixed by the company until the final version of the service is released.

More than 100 games at the touch of a button

Xbox exclusive games available at launch

Xbox Live Gold and EA Play subscription included

Next-gen titles even on older hardware

DualShock 4 and Xbox Adaptive Joystick Support

Occasionally there is a queue to start playing

Session may be terminated due to inactivity

Connection dropped can cause loss of progress

No local multiplayer support

With information from Xbox Wire (1 and two), Xbox, Xbox Support (1 and two), Xbox Insiders