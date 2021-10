XP worsens projections for dollar, inflation, interest and GDP after change in ceiling

XP Investimentos headquarters, in São Paulo: company worsened projections for the dollar, inflation, interest and GDP after a change in the spending ceiling.| Photo: Disclosure

XP Investimentos worsened its projections for the dollar, inflation, interest and GDP after the change in the spending ceiling rule announced by Economy Minister Paulo Guedes. The government’s objective is to open up fiscal space to expand Brazil Aid, which would thus pay at least R$400 per family. The alteration, included in the PEC of the precatório, was approved by a special commission of the Chamber.

“In our opinion, we are seeing a regime change in the conduct of fiscal policy, not ‘just’ a worsening at the margin,” wrote XP chief economist Caio Megale in a report. “We believe that this scenario assumes greater probability of realization, leading to a worse macroeconomic balance,” he continued.

The projection for the dollar at the end of the year, which was $5.20 in 2021 and $5.10 in 2022, jumped to $5.70 in both years. This led to an increase in expectations for inflation measured by the IPCA, which was 9% this year and 3.9% next year, and rose to 9.1% and 5.2%, respectively.

The worsening in inflation should lead to a stronger increase in the basic interest rate, the Selic, as early as next week. Instead of a 1-point increase, XP now expects a 1.5-point raise and an equal-sized one at the last meeting of the year. With this, the Selic would close 2021 at 9.25% per year, instead of the previous expectation of 8.25%. And there would be new highs in early 2022, bringing the base rate to 11% per year at the end of the adjustment cycle.

All this worsening in the scenario led XP to also worsen its GDP forecasts. “The deterioration of financial conditions, with emphasis on the increased perception of risk and a more intense tightening of monetary policy and the additional increase in global production costs, led us to revise the GDP growth forecast for 2022, of 1.3% to 0.8%. On average, we expect practically no change in GDP over the quarters of next year,” said Megale.

According to the economist, the worsening of input restrictions and cost inflation in the industrial sector caused a worsening in the outlook for this year’s GDP. Instead of 5.3%, XP now expects a 5% increase.

Other institutions – such as Credit Suisse and ASA Investments – also revised their projections for the Brazilian economy due to the change in fiscal rules.