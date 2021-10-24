Yudi Tamashiro cries on stage at Telethon 2021: “Too strong thud”

This Saturday (23), during Telethon 2021, Yudi Tamashiro was moved to remember his father, dead five months ago, a victim of Covid-19. The singer and presenter used his speaking time to ask for donations and talk about the importance of helping others. When Yudi was moved to tears, he was supported by Mouse, who ran the show alongside Chris Flores.

“This year goes to the fifth month that I lost my father. That was very difficult for me. I got into SBT (today), since my father was accompanying me, finding the cameras, the stagehands, everyone who accompanied me during all these years it was a very strong blow. On the day my father died, I did a live to preach the word of God and through this action I saw the importance of the phrase ‘giving is better than receiving'”, said Yudi, recalling time that he presented Bom Dia & Cia, when he was a child.

“I want to leave a word for you who have lost a family member, be strong because there is a lot to happen, there is a lot to be done. Father in heaven needs your help. You are alive today is because you have a purpose, you have a call . Hold on,” said the presenter, moved.

Next, Yudi commented on the importance of digital influencers coming together to ask for donations for Telethon and publicize the actions of the AACD.

“Today, I understand the importance of us being here doing Telethon for another year, this has always been part of my life, Understanding the importance of an artist and influencer, because I see many people who influence what? At that moment they meet because the real importance is to use what you have achieved to help others.” Yudi Tamashiro

Watch:

Eliana appears with a new look on Teleton

At the opening of the program, a presentation on stage was attended by artists with special needs performing a choreography with a lot of excitement. The first presenters to join the program were Eliana and singer Daniel, who shared their expectations of the action, including their anxiety about reaching the goal of R$30 million in donations.

But what really caught my attention was Eliana’s new look. The presenter appeared with short hair, a completely different look from what the public is used to seeing.

Check out:

On social networks, there was no lack of comments about the blonde’s look, most praising the shorter strands. “Eliana rejuvenated 15 years with this new hair,” said one follower. “Wonderful Eliana with that hair. I loved it soooooo,” wrote another fan. “Womanrrrrr, what a modern hair this is, it was sooooooooooooooooooooooo”, praised another.