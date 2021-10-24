Zé Felipe jokes that the relationship between Jade Picon and João Guilherme was sexless | celebrities



Rio – Zé Felipe does not disappoint his followers. The singer, who has a reputation as a gossip, spoke this Saturday on the subject of the moment: Gui Araújo’s statement, who hinted that he was staying with Jade Picon while she was still dating João Guilherme, who is his brother. “My head is racing, my friends,” he commented, adding: “Now think about John,” referring to John.

Zé also made a video saying that he thought that João and Jade didn’t have sex when they were together. “Roceiro is really silly. I saw João Guilherme and Jade, the cutest thing. I used to say: ‘These people don’t even make love’. Cuter train,” said Leonardo’s son, through Instagram Stories.

This is not the first time the countryman talks about his brother’s intimate life. Zé Felipe, by the way, has already made it clear that the story of Jade Picon’s jump around with Gui Araújo “seems to be true”. “Guys, I’m going to tell you something. It seems that João Guilherme’s horn is true”.

Zé also stated that João Guilherme was not too shaken in discovering the betrayal. “But he’s not too worried, no, because he slept at the motel yesterday. The boy is like a battery solution, where he falls and eats everything,” he joked.

After rumors of betrayal Jade Picon and João Guilherme stopped following.