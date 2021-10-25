100 bitcoins from the Satoshi Nakamoto era are moved for the first time in 11 years

Two 50 bitcoin transactions were registered this past week and they have a lot in common. Both amounts are 2010 mining rewards that sat idle for more than 11 years before being moved.

Due to the short distances between mining dates, as well as between movement dates after 11 years of standstill, it is estimated that these coins belong to the same miner. However, their identity is not known as these addresses are not linked to anyone in any way.

Note that these bitcoins can be worth more than the market price as they can have other uses, such as money laundering by someone who wants to claim that they have honestly earned millions.

It wasn’t Satoshi

According to information from The (Not) Satoshi’s Bags Tracker, a website designed to track old mining addresses that do not belong to Satoshi Nakamoto, these addresses do not belong to him.

The first transaction took place this last Friday, October 22nd, the 50 BTC had been sitting in the wallet since they were received as a reward for mining on the 17th of May 2010. At the time, 50 BTC was worth 50 cents on the dollar, today they worth 3.136 million, increasing 6,272,000 times in this period.

One can estimate that the other case is from the same miner as these bitcoins were mined just two months apart, lay still for 11 years and then both rewards were moved within a two day window.

In this case, the 50 bitcoins mined were already worth 2.5 dollars, that is, each BTC was worth 5 cents of the dollar. As of the date of the move, Sunday, October 24th, they were worth over $3 million.

Bitcoins from this era may be worth more

Due to their high value, there is a demand for these bitcoins as they can be used for money laundering. A person can buy a private key that has access to a wallet that mined bitcoin when it was worth next to nothing and transfer the bitcoins to a secure wallet to which the seller has no access.

After that, this person can trade these bitcoins for dollars, or another currency of their country, and then declare to the Revenue that they earned this money honestly.

Remember that this is just a hypothesis and that there are several others, such as the miner having found your private keys after a long period of searching or not needing to move this money for all these years.