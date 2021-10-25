11 Security Settings You Should Know in Windows 11

Microsoft released on October 11, its Windows 11 operating system, which is considered the most secure so far.

Microsoft’s insistence that a computer must have a Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0 component built into the motherboard to be eligible for a Windows 11 upgrade is evidence of how seriously the company is taking security on its new system. .

TPM 2.0 is a feature that verifies user identities and protects data from attacks. Among other protections, the TPM makes it much harder for someone who isn’t sitting in front of a Windows computer to gain access to it.

But the Trusted Platform Module is just the beginning of the security and protection features that Microsoft has built into Windows 11. If you have the new operating system installed on your computer, here are the security settings you need to know.

First step, to get to the Settings screen in Windows 11, click on the button. menu Start or not search button on the taskbar and choose settings on the panel that appears.

1. Keep Windows 11 up to date

Good security starts with updating the software, and if you select Windows Update in settings, you can see all the latest system improvements and bug fixes. click in advanced options and active time to ensure that Windows doesn’t restart and apply updates in the middle of the workday.

2. Check login options

Select your name in the upper left corner of the Settings panel, then login options to see the various ways to log in to your computer. If face recognition (using your webcam) or fingerprint recognition (using a fingerprint sensor) are available, they are more secure than a password and most modern computers should support them.

3. Log out when you are away

In the same login options screen, use the logout button when going away, so Windows will require you to log in again, this method is also very important. You can also use the dynamic lock option to tell Windows to lock your device when you move away from it (as indicated by the location of a connected smartphone).

4. Enable the built-in security tools

If you click on privacy and security and then, Windows security in Settings, you’ll be able to see if the security software that comes with Windows is enabled. This is an absolute must if you don’t have third-party alternatives installed. Any security issues that require your attention will be marked with a yellow exclamation point — click on it when it appears, and you will have more alert details.

5. Run a malware scan

From the same Windows security screen, you can click open windows security to access the Windows 11 integrated security center. Most of the features here should run automatically in the background, including scans for dangerous malware, but you can run a scan manually by clicking on protection against viruses and threats and choose the quick check.

6. Check device security

Any hardware issues with your Windows 11 computer — including issues with the TPM and the secure boot process — will be listed in Security page device after you open the Windows security tool.

If you need to take any immediate steps to further protect the operating system and stored data, they will be listed.

7. Stay safe while online

If you choose Application and Browser Control in the Windows security program, you will see that there are two settings that can be enabled: reputation-based protection (which means Windows 11 is always looking for suspicious or poorly performing applications) and exploit protection (which helps mitigate the impact of a variety of remote hacker attacks).

8. Check the security tools you have

Open it Security settings Windows to see the software that is protecting your Windows 11 computer and the security providers — it could be the security software that came with Windows or third-party alternatives. You can also configure security notification settings to make sure you are always informed.

9. Manage application permissions

Just like on the smartphone, you can decide which permissions apps can use in Windows 11. Open the page privacy and security on the main screen then settings and scroll down to see permissions. Click the permissions you want on the screen, such as location, camera and microphone.

10. Make sure your device can be found in case of loss

Go in privacy and security, then click on settings and choose find my device so that your location is periodically logged. This will allow you to log into your Microsoft account on another device and find out where your Windows 11 notebook is.

11. Encrypt the data on your device

Encrypting the data on your hard drive makes it even harder for someone else to read the information (if they can extract the drive from your computer, for example). Not every computer offers this option, but if yours does, you can enable it by choosing privacy and security and then device encryption on the screen Windows 11 settings.