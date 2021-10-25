20 million beneficiaries must be left out of Auxílio Brasil

With the end of emergency aid transfers between the months of October and November, the government announced the launch of the Brazil Aid. This social program intends to expand and replace Bolsa Família. However, it is estimated that around 20 million emergency aid beneficiaries do not have access to the new social program.

But why will this happen? The beneficiaries who will be left out of Auxílio Brasil are those who are not in the Single Registry for Social Programs, the CadÚnico, which will be one of the requirements to have access to the new government benefit, which can start to be paid in November.

The status of the original program will also be maintained, which considers families in situations of extreme poverty or poverty, with members who are pregnant or under 21 years of age. To be considered a family in extreme poverty, it is necessary to prove an income of up to R$89 per person and poverty those with an income of up to R$178 per person.

Currently, Bolsa Família serves around 14 million family groups. Only five million people who receive emergency aid are on CadÚnico. Therefore, the forecast is that 20 million people are not included in the new social program and that they no longer receive any assistance from the government.

No measure has been announced to compensate this portion of the population, covered by emergency aid, which will not have access to Auxílio Brasil.

Brazil Aid Transfers

With the new social program, the federal government intends to carry out monthly transfers of BRL 400 from November. However, some revisions and adjustments are still needed for the measure to fit the 2022 budget.

When the new program was announced, João Roma, Minister of Citizenship, did not indicate where the resources to promote Brazil Aid will come from. The economic team rested its expectations on the approval of the PEC of the precatório so that there was a resource solution.