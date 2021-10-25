20 years of the iPod: Discover the story of the product that changed the history of music

If today Apple is the most valuable brand in the world and smartphones are in the hands of billions of people, much of this is due to iPod, which completes 20 years this Saturday (23). The device, the main predecessor of the iPhone, was a sensation in the 2000s and helped to revolutionize the relationship with music.

But it was not always so; At its launch, the iPod was somewhat underrated by analysts. When introduced by Steve Jobs, on October 23, 2001, some critics misunderstood the device’s function – with 5GB of memory (which held about a thousand songs) and costing $399, it was considered expensive and not very innovative.

In fact, iPod sales started slowly, with 400,000 units sold in 2002. The public, however, was quick to buy the idea—Apple had found the formula for simplicity that competitors hadn’t seen. MP3 players at the time, in general, were not very practical, whether due to lack of memory, battery or audio quality, and the iPod offered a better user experience to do something that practically everyone likes to do: listen to music.

In June 2002, the second generation iPod became compatible with the Windows operating system, which facilitated the proliferation of the device. Advertising also grew stronger, bringing in important music figures to reinforce the brand: Mick Jagger, Bono Vox, Madonna, among others, were involved in the iPod campaigns.

The turning point for Apple and the way audiences would come to listen to music actually occurred in 2003, when the iTunes, which functioned solely as a digital music aggregator, became the iTunes Music Store, a store that sold digital tracks for $0.99.

In February 2009, Jobs released an open letter announcing the change to digital music copyright protocols, which made life easier for consumers and even helped fight piracy in the music industry. The innovations proposed by iTunes and the new way of selling music provoked criticism and garnered supporters in the music market, but there was no way to stop the wave of music. on demand, which to this day rules the headphones of most users.

In January 2007, Apple took another step in technological innovation: to applause, Steve Jobs announced the arrival of the iPhone. Combining “a phone, a web browser and a widescreen iPod controlled by multi-touch”, the new product soon became the emblem of smartphones. Now in its 13th generation, the cell phone ended up overtaking iPod sales.

The iPod Nano, Shuffle and Classic have been discontinued, and the only version available is the iPod Touch, last updated in 2019.

*Under supervision of Kaluan Bernardo

With the collaboration of Murillo Ferrari