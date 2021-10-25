32% of those registered for Sunday morning did not attend

Held on Saturday, 23rd, and Sunday, 24th, the public examinations for the Ceará Regional Health Foundation (Funsaúde) took place as expected, with no technical surprises, and with a significant presence of the 164,465 candidates registered for the selection. On the first day, 37% of those enrolled did not show up at the venue. On Sunday morning, 32% did not take the test. Complete balance must be released by the organization this Monday, 25.

Of the 60,374 people registered for the test on the morning of the second day, 40,972 were present and 19,402 did not show up for the evaluation. In all, 363 locations in Fortaleza, Caucaia, Maracanaú, Eusébio and Maranguape received people disputing six thousand places for health units in the state.

THE PEOPLE visited one of the test sites, the Catholic College of Fortaleza (FCF), during the first day of evaluations. The surroundings of the place had intense traffic movement about an hour and a half before the beginning of the exam, as the notice required the arrival in advance. Candidates on Sunday morning, the second day, stated that the test presented less difficulty than usual.

In order to respect the sanitary protocols against Covid-19, all candidates could only enter the places where the contest was held using a mask and had to remain with the item during the entire evaluation period. Candidates were instructed to take their own alcohol gel with them in a transparent container.

Of the 33,583 candidates allocated for Saturday, 21,137 took the exam; 37% of those enrolled did not attend the venue. The data were passed on to the report by the advisory services of Funsaúde and the Getúlio Vargas Foundation (FGV), organizer of the event.

This Sunday morning, there was an absence of 32.13% of registered participants. Preliminary proofs of the tests should be released by Funsaúde this Tuesday, 26th.

Funsaúde 2021 Contest: remember the vacancies and areas

Of the 164,465 high school and college level candidates registered for the Funsaúde competition, 57,011 applications were approved in the administrative area, 99,894 in the healthcare area and 7,560 in the medical area. The vacancies will be distributed among the General Hospitals of Fortaleza (HGF), Messejana (HM) and Children’s Albert Sabin (Hias), the State Regulation Service, the Pediatric Specialties Center and the headquarters of Funsaúde.

There are 1,055 vacancies for doctors, divided into 73 specialties, with salaries ranging from R$12,100 to R$23,833, varying according to training and weekly workload (24 hours or 40 hours). For higher-level care and administrative positions, the values ​​will be between R$4,200 and R$9,350; and salaries of R$ 2,200 to R$ 2,600 for secondary education.

