33 cities in ES start the week under storm and hail alerts

Hail in Alto Caxixe, Venda Nova do Imigrante
Hail in Venda Nova do Imigrante: forecast for the beginning of this week is storm in 33 municipalities of ES.

The National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet) issued a storm alert with potential danger for 33 municipalities in Espírito Santo.

The warning is valid until 10 am this Monday (25) and rain is expected between 30 and 60 millimeters per hour, or between 50 and 100 millimeters per day, with intense winds of up to 100 kilometers per hour and hailstorms.

There is also a risk of power cuts, damage to crops, falling trees and flooding. Inmet gives some instructions:

  • In case of wind gusts: do not shelter under trees, as there is a risk of falling and electrical discharges, and do not park vehicles near transmission towers and advertising boards.
  • If possible, turn off electrical appliances and the main power board.
  • Get more information from the Civil Defense (phone 199) and the Fire Department (phone 193).

CITIES UNDER ALERT

  1. Alfonso Claudio
  2. happy
  3. Alfredo Chaves
  4. Anchieta
  5. Apiacá
  6. Vivacqua Atilio
  7. Good Jesus of the North
  8. Brejetuba
  9. Itapemirim Waterfall
  10. Castle
  11. Conceição do Castelo
  12. Divine of Saint Lawrence
  13. Domingos Martins
  14. Pains of the Rio Preto
  15. Guaçuí
  16. Ibatiba
  17. Ibityrama
  18. Icon
  19. Irupi
  20. Itapemirim
  21. Iuna
  22. Jerónimo Monteiro
  23. Marathi
  24. Marshal Floriano
  25. Southern mimoso
  26. Muniz Freire
  27. Muqui
  28. Piuma
  29. President Kennedy
  30. Rio Novo do Sul
  31. São José do Calçado
  32. High Vargem
  33. Immigrant’s New Sale

FORECAST FOR THE START OF THE WEEK

According to Incaper, the monday (25) it will be unstable weather and with rain showers, starting in the afternoon, in the South and Serrana regions, and in the southern part of Greater Vitória, due to the passage of a cold front along the coast of the State.

In the other regions, the day starts with a predominance of sunshine, with an increase in clouds and the possibility of rapid rain at night. Temperatures remain high throughout the state.

At tuesday (26), the cold front advances along the coast of the state, favoring the occurrence of rain in the southern half of the state, at certain times of the day. In the northern half, it rains fast in the morning, with cloud breaks throughout the day.

already wednesday (27), the forecast is that the weather will be predominantly sunny among clouds in the southern half of the state, and there is no forecast of rain. In the northernmost regions of Espírito Santo, it rains quickly in the morning, with cloud openings at other times of the day.

