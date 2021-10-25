33 cities in ES start the week under storm and hail alerts

Hail in Venda Nova do Imigrante: forecast for the beginning of this week is storm in 33 municipalities of ES. Credit: Internet user

The National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet) issued a storm alert with potential danger for 33 municipalities in Espírito Santo. The warning is valid until 10 am this Monday (25) and rain is expected between 30 and 60 millimeters per hour, or between 50 and 100 millimeters per day, with intense winds of up to 100 kilometers per hour and hailstorms.

There is also a risk of power cuts, damage to crops, falling trees and flooding. Inmet gives some instructions:

In case of wind gusts: do not shelter under trees, as there is a risk of falling and electrical discharges, and do not park vehicles near transmission towers and advertising boards.

If possible, turn off electrical appliances and the main power board.

Get more information from the Civil Defense (phone 199) and the Fire Department (phone 193).

CITIES UNDER ALERT

Alfonso Claudio happy Alfredo Chaves Anchieta Apiacá Vivacqua Atilio Good Jesus of the North Brejetuba Itapemirim Waterfall Castle Conceição do Castelo Divine of Saint Lawrence Domingos Martins Pains of the Rio Preto Guaçuí Ibatiba Ibityrama Icon Irupi Itapemirim Iuna Jerónimo Monteiro Marathi Marshal Floriano Southern mimoso Muniz Freire Muqui Piuma President Kennedy Rio Novo do Sul São José do Calçado High Vargem Immigrant’s New Sale

FORECAST FOR THE START OF THE WEEK

According to Incaper, the monday (25) it will be unstable weather and with rain showers, starting in the afternoon, in the South and Serrana regions, and in the southern part of Greater Vitória, due to the passage of a cold front along the coast of the State.

In the other regions, the day starts with a predominance of sunshine, with an increase in clouds and the possibility of rapid rain at night. Temperatures remain high throughout the state.

At tuesday (26), the cold front advances along the coast of the state, favoring the occurrence of rain in the southern half of the state, at certain times of the day. In the northern half, it rains fast in the morning, with cloud breaks throughout the day.

already wednesday (27), the forecast is that the weather will be predominantly sunny among clouds in the southern half of the state, and there is no forecast of rain. In the northernmost regions of Espírito Santo, it rains quickly in the morning, with cloud openings at other times of the day.