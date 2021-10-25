5 Globo bets that didn’t work at Zig Zag Arena

Zig Zag Arena debuted at the beginning of October and so far it hasn’t succeeded. There are a number of complaints on the public’s social networks, ranging from the excess of presenters to the polluted scene. Fernanda Gentil has also been the target of criticism, despite being familiar with the format, as she came from the sport.

In three editions, the production is averaging 10.1 points, but the last episode broke a negative record (9.6) at Ibope in Greater São Paulo. It even lost to Domingo Legal, a program led by Celso Portiolli on SBT. The performance has been so poor that its second season is in danger of not getting off the ground.

The game show still has 15 more episodes to go, but there is little certainty that it will be able to reverse the negative view that the public has created around it. There are many problems that need to be resolved.

Check out the Zig Zag Arena problems

Too many co-presenters

As a game, the program tried to create an Olympic Games atmosphere, with the presenter, the narrator and two commentators. The problem is that there is an excess of conversation during production, especially when Marco Luque and Hortência analyze the best moments of the matches.

In the first episode, for example, there was a lot of complaints from netizens about the amount of conversation that took place between the presenter and the commentators during one of the tests. The excess of jokes that Luque and Gentil tried to ensnare also bothered part of the public.

Rules

Because it has a gigantic scenario – and we’ll talk about it later on – the evidence is quite complex. The problem with all this complexity is that the rules are quite confusing to the public. In the debut, Everaldo Marques and Fernanda Gentil used 13 minutes of production to explain the game’s dynamics.

And, even with so much explanation, there were still many people who didn’t understand anything at all. The attraction is extremely detailed and because of that it lacks the amount of information that ends up not adding to anything. What was supposed to be a “silly” Sunday prank has become tiresome.

polluted scene

The setting is something that stands out for its grandeur. Before the debut, there were jokes on the internet saying that half of the Globo Studios were made available for the game show. In fact, the attraction is surprising due to the enormous space.

But this also confused the viewer. There is a lot of information pollution complaint from the scenery. Another point that also bothered us is the lighting. As it is a daytime program, the darkness of space has made many people dislike the program, because it is looking for something more solar.

Storyteller

Everaldo Marques was the number one narrator of ESPN channels alongside Paulo Andrade and was responsible for broadcasting several SuperBowl, the most important sports competition in the United States. He arrived at Grupo Globo in 2020 and had the greatest success in Formula 1 and the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Very popular on social networks, he was chosen to narrate the Zig Zag Arena. Of course his voiceover is praised on the show, but no one understood the reason for the show to cast a narrator. In other game shows on Brazilian TV, such as Passa or Ressa, it is the presenter who is responsible for detailing everything that is happening in the competition. In other words, Fernanda Gentil would have to be responsible for the narration, something that did not happen.

chosen day and time

The day chosen for the Zig Zag Arena exhibition day was also a reason for criticism. In the opinion of many internet users, the program should be transferred to Saturdays, before the start of Caldeirão do Huck. This is because the band is considered to have few options and the attraction could have better ratings.

On the other hand, there are those who argue that the game show must remain on Sunday afternoons, but at a different time. Instead of starting at 2:30 pm and going until 3:50 pm, the suggestion is that production starts around 12:30 pm and ends at 2:00 pm, delivering to Maximum Temperature.