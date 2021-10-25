5 years of PPI at Petrobras

In October 2016, in the government of Michel Temer (MDB), Petrobras started to calculate fuel prices based on the international market and to pass on variations more frequently to consumers. Five years later, fuels in Brazil accumulate real high (above inflation) of more than 30%, while the company reversed years of losses in a sequence of profits that are distributed to its shareholders — among them the federal government.

Although it has gone through some adjustments and occasional interventions, the so-called PPI (import parity price) remains firm.

Critics of international parity claim that it increases shareholder returns at the expense of the consumer, who ultimately pays for the rise in the dollar and oil. Proponents of the PPI say this is the best way to attract investment, guarantee supply and stimulate competition.

This Sunday (24), President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) stated that there will be no intervention in prices. In an interview with UOL, the president of Petrobras, General Joaquim Silva e Luna, defended the international parity and said that “prices have always had the worst consequences”.

Fuel prices soared

In October 2016, with values ​​corrected for inflation (IPCA), the 13kg cylinder of cooking gas cost an average of R$ 69.21 in Brazil. A liter of gasoline was sold at R$ 4.58 and diesel at R$ 3.76.

Last week, the average resale of the cylinder went to R$ 101.96 (up 47% in five years), a liter of gasoline reached R$ 6.36 (up 39%) and R$ 4. 98 (high of 32%).

The soaring price of fuel is one of the factors that weigh most on inflation, which has already exceeded 10% in the last 12 months.

Dollar and oil prices affected prices

In the PPI, Petrobras takes into account how much it could profit from selling these products on the international market. Therefore, the dollar and the price of oil directly influence the price here in Brazil.

In these five years, the dollar has accumulated an increase of 74%, and the reference price for a barrel of oil (Brent), which is traded in dollars, rose 62%.

Costs such as ocean freight, port fees and road transport are also considered in the PPI.

On Sunday, President Bolsonaro mentioned the international quote to justify further hikes. “We have there, by all indications, a fuel readjustment. This doesn’t need to have a crystal ball or privileged information, which I don’t have. Just look at the price of a barrel of oil abroad and the behavior of the dollar here,” he said .

Record profit for Petrobras

Petrobras is a mixed capital company: its shares are traded on the Stock Exchange, but majority control of voting shares remains with the federal government, which dictates the company’s direction.

Before the PPI, the government of Dilma Rousseff (PT) chose to dam down increases in fuel prices. The strategy held back inflation, but reduced the company’s profits.

In 2016, Petrobras even registered a net loss of R$ 18.5 billion in updated values. The following year, with the international parity, the loss dropped to R$ 539 million.

Since then, with the dollar and oil on the rise, the company has been making profits. There were BRL 30 billion in 2018 and BRL 44.8 billion in 2019 — Petrobras’ record.

The economic crisis of the pandemic made the demand for fuel and the price of oil to plummet in the first half of 2020. Even so, the company ended the year with a net profit of R$7.6 billion.

The 2021 numbers indicate that Petrobras is on the way to breaking a new annual record. The company announced a profit of R$42.9 billion in the second quarter and the intention to anticipate R$31.6 billion in dividends for its shareholders.

O UOL asked Petrobras for details on the calculation of the profit margin, but the company did not respond to this question.

government benefits from profits

As the government is a shareholder, it receives dividends.

Petrobras returned to pay dividends in 2018. Of the BRL 31.2 billion distributed up to 2020 (values ​​updated by the IPCA), BRL 11.1 billion (36%) went to the public coffers.

The other R$ 20.1 billion were distributed to individuals and companies in the private sector that have shares in the state-owned company.

Interventions caused stocks to plummet

Government interventions in Petrobras prices were not exclusive to Dilma Rousseff.

In May 2018, during the truck drivers’ strike, Temer announced the reduction of the liter of diesel by R$ 0.46 and the freezing of the value for 60 days.

In April 2019, Bolsonaro ordered Petrobras to cancel a 5.7% increase in diesel. In February 2021, Bolsonaro announced that he would not renew the term of the then president of the company, Roberto Castello Branco, as he was dissatisfied with the company’s policy.

On all these occasions, the share price of the state-owned company on the Stock Exchange fell sharply.

International parity is good for few, critics say

The PPI is criticized by left-wing politicians and unions linked to Petrobras workers. They consider that international parity serves to guarantee shareholder profits, but disregards the company’s social function: supplying the population at fair prices.

These adjustments that Petrobras’ management, with the endorsement and agreement of Jair Bolsonaro, has been applying to cooking gas, diesel and gasoline can be avoided. It is enough for the company to stop using only oil and dollar prices and import costs and also consider national production costs. After all, the company mostly uses national oil that it produces.

Deyvid Bacelar, general coordinator of the FUP (Single Federation of Oil Workers)

The pricing policy also bothers gas station owners. Rodrigo Zingales, director of AbriLivre (one of the sector’s associations), says the state-owned company has a high profit margin, which allowed it to profit until 2020, when demand for fuels plummeted.

Zignales claims that the medium and small business cannot plan because Petrobras changes prices at any time. According to him, this policy has increased market concentration in the hands of large distribution and retail networks, which favors the combination of prices.

O UOL tried contact with Sindicom, which represents the largest fuel distributors in the country, but got no response.

Petrobras declared that it avoids the immediate transfer to the domestic market and that “the prices practiced by the company follow the variations in the value of the products and in the exchange rate, up and down”.

International parity is the best choice, experts say

Fernanda Delgado, PhD in energy planning and professor at FGV, says that linking prices to the international market is the only way to attract investment and stimulate internal competition.

For Sérgio Lazzarini, a doctor in administration and professor at Insper, revoking the PPI would be a setback and would harm consumers in the long run. “It’s a paradox: the more you intervene in prices, the less investment comes, and this aggravates Petrobras’ concentration problem,” he says.

There are proposals in Congress to use part of Petrobras’ dividends or oil royalties to form a fund to ease price fluctuations. Parliamentarians are also discussing subsidizing fuel for the low-income population, such as the gas voucher bill approved by the Senate.

Delgado and Lazzarini state that proposals in this sense depend on a political choice and need to be carefully calibrated, as they bring costs that will be passed on to the population directly or indirectly.

Risk of shortages

Specialists also say that, without the PPI, Brazil could face shortages, as the country does not have the capacity to produce all the fuel it consumes.

Petrobras claims that around 20% of the fuels consumed in Brazil are produced by other companies, inside and outside the country.

Prices misaligned with market value not only compromise the industry’s investment capacity, which can lead to obsolescence and shortages, but also make it impossible for importers and other refiners to supply the Brazilian market

Petrobras, in a note

For fuel importers, Petrobras prices are even low. Abicom, the association that represents the sector, says that there is a delay of 17% in diesel and 14% in gasoline. This affects the earnings of importers, they say.