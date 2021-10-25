5608 Federal Lottery Results: check the tickets drawn today, Saturday (10/23)

Top Stories

Saturday it’s draw day for Federal lottery, like Contest 5608 it’s the Ticket awarded the value of BRL 500 thousand was: 085559, that went out to a bettor of Rio Claro/SP. check everything here in the session of lotteries, of Tech News you find all information about betting.

O contest 5608 gives Federal lottery brought the award of BRL 500 thousand, and every week there is a draw for the Federal lottery, there are two drawings a week, wednesdays and saturdays. Enjoy!

The draw took place in the space of the Savings Bank located at Tietê Bus Station in São Paulo – SP. In addition, the draw is also broadcast over the internet, on the channel of Caixa Econômica YouTube and for TV network.

Therefore, to bet on the next contest of Federal lottery, what happens next Saturday, just go to one Lottery House or use the Online Lottery. Enjoy, which will be another millionaire prize.

Federal Lottery 5608 Result (10/23)

the draw of Federal lottery 5608, held now at 20h, brought the award of BRL 500 thousand, and the winning tickets on this night of Saturday were:

Destiny Ticket Lottery Unit City/State Premium Value (BRL) 1st 085559 BRUNELLI LOTTERIES RIO CLARO/SP BRL 500,000.00 2nd 049025 LOTTERY LOTTERY SAO PAULO-SP BRL 27,000.00 3rd 037505 LUCK FRIENDS ITAJAI/SC BRL 24,000.00 4th 039090 JAIARA LOTTERY ANAPOLIS/GO BRL 19,000 5th 031850 MERLIN LOTTERY NHANDEARA/SP BRL 18,329.00

See now! How to receive your award.

Was your ticket awarded? Winning the Lottery is always a great joy, we already know that and to receive a Lottery prize you only need the original ticket/bet and personal documents.

In conclusion, before going to a Caixa branch receive the prize, take a photo with the ticket, take copies and keep the original ticket safe as you will exchange the original ticket for the prize. Enjoy!

