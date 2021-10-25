6.5-degree earthquake hits northeast Taiwan; video – world

One earthquake of 6.5 degrees of magnitude was recorded this Sunday (24) in the northeast region of Taiwan, according to the meteorology agency.

Authorities announced that a woman was injured, but the phenomenon did not cause significant material damage.

Earthquake earlier today in Yilan, #Taiwan that was also felt in New Taipei. Our @AqaraSmarthouse G3 caught some of the excitement… #HomeKit pic.twitter.com/TuktS0RqoS — HomeKit News (@infohomekitnews) October 24, 2021

Taiwan’s emergency operations center reported that the victim sustained injuries during the rockfall in the mountainous area of ​​Hualien County.

Taiwan’s meteorological agency estimated the quake at a magnitude of 6.5 degrees, while the United States Geological Center (USGS) reported an earthquake of 6.2 degrees.

The earthquake, which struck at 1:11 pm (2:11 am GMT at a depth of 67 kilometers), had Yilan County as its epicenter.

The tremor lasted for nearly 30 seconds. Authorities ruled out widespread damage as the earthquake originated too deep.

“Citizens need not be worried,” said Chen Kuo-chang, director of the Seismological Center at the Central Meteorological Agency.

“The earthquake was deep and the intensity was not that great. It would have caused unpredictable damage if it weren’t so deep,” Chen Kuo-chang said.

frequent tremors

A aftershock of 5.4 degrees was recorded and the system Taipei subway it remained closed as a precaution for just under an hour.

Earthquakes are frequent in Taiwan, as the island is located at the junction of two tectonic plates.

Hualien, a tourist spot, was hit in 2018 by a 6.4-degree earthquake that left 17 people dead and nearly 300 injured.

In September 1999, a 7.6-degree earthquake killed nearly 2,400 people in the biggest natural disaster in the island’s history.

A 6.2-degree tremor was recorded in December 2020, but it left no injuries or caused major damage.