7 steps to get rid of pain







tendonitis Photo: Shutterstock / Sport Life

Tendinitis, according to the Brazilian Society of Rheumatology, is simply the inflammation or irritation of a tendon. The big problem is that the human body has tendons everywhere. In a simplified way, they are responsible for connecting the muscles to the bones, transmitting force impulses so that the musculature can contract and perform movements. That is, all regions of the body that can move, have tendons and are susceptible to tendonitis.

In this way, it can reach anyone, of any age. However, it is more common in sedentary individuals, who exercise repetitive movements throughout the day. Something that overloads the involved joint and causes irritation, inflammation and, consequently, tendonitis. “It is necessary to adapt the tendon to support the rhythm of work of each one. Someone who types 500 words per minute needs to do weight training, stretch to make the tendon stronger and thus support this rhythm”, says orthopedist Jorge Bitun.

You know that pain you sometimes feel in your shoulder, knee, elbow or ankle? It appears out of nowhere, you ignore it, after a while the problem disappears and reappears. Apparently there is no explanation for that. However, as the months pass, pain appears more often. Until the fateful day arrives when it doesn’t go away and settles permanently in your body. Only then do most people seek help. What a mistake.

According to Dr. Bitun, once tendonitis is installed, its treatment becomes more difficult. Therefore, it is important to seek help at the first sign of pain. “This is a fight between the weakest and the strongest. If I punch the wall, I will probably break my hand. If my hand is not stronger than the wall, I will never break the wall”, he exemplifies.

According to Dr. Daniel Ramallo, who is also an orthopedist, the diagnosis of tendinitis is performed with clinical examinations, such as ultrasound and magnetic resonance imaging. “From that point on, the case is analyzed and the treatment is usually individualized. In some cases, we prescribe non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, in addition to physical therapy for the rehabilitation of the patient”, explains the doctor.

However, experts have listed some simple measures to prevent tendonitis from settling in the body. Check out:

Avoid bad posture; Stretch correctly; Make ergonomics in the work environment; Maintain a good eating routine; Practice physical exercises; Avoid the accumulation of body fat; Visit the orthopedist whenever you have any complaints.

Finally, it is noteworthy that excessive physical activities or activities that exceed the body’s limits can also cause tendonitis. The correct intensity of effort varies between people. To find the correct dose of exercises, there is nothing better than having the accompaniment of a physical education professional to guide the training.

Source: Health in Dia