82-year-old elderly woman uses NFT to buy 20% of an apartment in RS and will receive proportional rents

Lenita Ruschel, 82, is a gaucho who has been running a ballet school in Porto Alegre for 5 decades and was looking for a property in the city, according to the G1, to rent or buy.

She did not have the total amount needed and heard a tempting proposal from a real estate agency: buy part of the property and receive a proportional rent.

To G1, she said:

“I knew some people at the real estate agency that I trust and they explained to me how it worked. It gives people the opportunity to buy at least a part if they can’t buy everything and already earn without getting into debt. I accepted right away. We talked in one day. and, on the other, we have already closed the deal.”

The acquisition of 20% of the was made through NFTs – “Non-fungible token”, its acronym in English.

Payment was made via PIX and she was entitled to 20% of the rental value.

The Imovelweb platform, focused on the negotiation of properties for rent and acquisition, joined with Netspaces to launch the first digitalized properties in Brazil.

As published by Cointelegraph, the Tokenization of real assets in Brazil advances in several sectors, such as the real estate market.

Tokenization is nothing more than binding a property to a non-fungible token, including its deed in a smart contract registered in a blockchain.

More than just a certificate of ownership, the contract also establishes the rules for marketing and financial compensation related to the property.

When someone buys this unique and exclusive token, it is recorded that this person becomes the owner of the property represented by that NFT.

In addition to streamlining the process for acquiring real estate, tokenization allows experimenting with new forms of ownership and commercialization of real estate assets.

As has been experienced in other countries, tokenization allows for the fractioning of ownership. Thus, it becomes possible to buy only parts of a property.

Imovelweb is starting to test the first experience in this direction with the sale of 16 residential apartments in Porto Alegre. Each unit will cost approximately R$600,000.

Tokenization will allow the buyer not to pay the full amount in cash or even finance the payment for the property.

Imovelweb’s proposal stipulates that buyers pay only 20% of the property at first, maintaining the possibility of acquiring the remainder in one or more installments to be paid every 12 months, over a maximum period of 10 years.

Although outside the country it is already common the fractioning of properties, allowing a unit to have more than one owner, Imovelweb established that in this first release, properties can be sold to a single person.

Although they do not become full owners of the property, after the payment of the first installment, buyers will be able to use it in whatever way is most convenient for them, living in it or renting it. In both cases, the administration will be in charge of Imovelweb.

Choosing to live in the apartment, the new owners will have to pay a fixed rent determined by the company. In this case, a portion of the rent in proportion to the percentage of the property that is already owned by the buyer will be returned to your account each month, as a kind of cashback. It may sound weird, but it’s like you’re paying rent for yourself.

According to the contract, Imovelweb determined that the rent charged will be 0.5% of the full value of the property. Since this is R$600 thousand, the monthly rent will cost R$3 thousand. Condominium fees and IPTU are separate expenses that naturally fall to the resident.

Thus, in the first year, when the buyer can have a maximum of 20% of the total property, every month he will receive back 20% of the total paid, in other words, R$ 600. As he buys more fractions of the property token , the higher the percentage to be received.

In the business model designed by Imovelweb there is no financing or interest charged. However, the transfer of the property, with the deed in the name of the buyer, will only be carried out when the payment of the total amount is complete, as in a traditional real estate financing.

As long as the contracting party does not fully pay the amount owed, the property is alienated and the financial institution is legally the owner of the asset. In this case, Imovelweb.

