A dollar invested in the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency a year ago yielded R$ 2 million

The price of Shiba Inu (SHIB) today renewed its historical record at US$ 0.00004447. Over the course of a day, the cryptocurrency meme saw its price increase by 47%, which allowed the token to rank 11th in the ranking by market capitalization of cryptocurrencies.

The coin which is known as a copy of Dogecoin (DOGE) has seen a dizzying price increase in the last year, in the last 10 months alone Shiba Inu has appreciated by 54,000,000%.

Anyone who ventured to buy just $1 of the currency at launch, in October 2020, when each token was traded for $0.000000000087, would now have 11 billion tokens, valued at $450,000 at the current price, approximately 2.5 million of reais.

Shiba Inu

Shiba Inu blew up all the counters in the last few weeks. The price has increased by over 330% in the last 30 days, this is by far the best performance among the top 20 cryptocurrencies in the world.

In fact, in the same period of time, cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Polkadot and Wrapped Bitcoin achieved the second best performance with “only” 30%.

Caution

Analysts are realizing that the cryptocurrency market is changing. For a long time, Bitcoin remained the main asset that attracts major investors from around the world. Nothing lasts forever, which means that we will increasingly hear about large investments in tokens that are little known or once considered dubious.

And it’s not even a question of Ethereum that has paved the way for thousands of altcoins, because lately there’s no end to the market for shitcoins, which makes investors lose lots of money.

A notable example of this behavior is the Shiba Inu token. Initially, the ambitions of its creators were very modest, and the main objective was to be a simple competitor of Dogecoin.

After it was clear that what was desired was achieved, they launched a staking project, which today moves billions of dollars. Tokens are locked on the platform, their owners cannot withdraw, sell or return them.

We don’t know who these naive guys are who give millions of dollars to dubious projects, but they do exist, and there are many.

The guys behind the token don’t get tired of saying that sooner or later the coin will be worth 1 cent each. If that happens, then in the hands of the Shiba Inu creators will be tens of trillions of dollars.

It appears that they not only believe in a bright future for the token, but are also ready to pave the way for it as the currency is being listed in major brokerages.