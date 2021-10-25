‘A Fazenda’: Gui Araújo talks about his relationship with Duda Reis | Television



Gui Araújo talks about relationship with Duda Reis – Reproduction

Rio – Gui Araújo spoke again about his relationships this Sunday night, in “A Fazenda”. In a conversation with Rico Melquiades, the digital influencer said that his romance with Duda Reis didn’t work out because there were still “many remnants of her old relationship “. Duda is the ex-fiancée of Nego do Borel, who was with Gui on the reality show.

“When she arrived in São Paulo it was me and Lary Bottino at her house. We started to stay and never stopped,” said Gui. “And then why did you break up? Did you fight?” asked Rico. “There were a lot of remnants of her old relationship. We didn’t fight or anything, but it was a lot, like, how can I say? It was very like, in the morning ‘you’re the love of my life, I want to get married, have kids always stay together’. And at night it was like ‘wow, I don’t know if I want to, I’m thinking’ and I don’t know what, then I didn’t have much confidence in this thing,” said the influencer.

Gui said he called Duda on a trip to Fernando de Noronha and she denied it. “One day went by and she said ‘I don’t know if I want to go’ and then I said ‘okay, then get out of my life’. So I went, it had been two days and Lary called me ‘brother, Duda wants to go I went by surprise, regretted it, can’t stand being away from you anymore’ and then she showed up there and we came back,” he recalled.

Rico laughed and said he read this news in the gossip pages. “I was sick and all of a sudden she said ‘man, I can’t take it anymore, I’ll go after you wherever you are’. Then I said ‘okay’. I was very happy and we lived 10 very happy days”, revealed Gui.