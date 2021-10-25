Afghanistan nears collapse, say Sweden and Pakistan

Afghanistan will soon collapse unless the international community acts quickly, Swedish and Pakistani ministers said Saturday.

Afghanistan fell into crisis after the Taliban ousted the Western-backed government from power in August, ending billions of dollars in aid to its aid-dependent economy.

“The country is on the brink of collapse, and that collapse is approaching faster than we thought,” Swedish Development Minister Per Olsson Fridh told Reuters in Dubai.

He said the economy’s free fall could create a scenario that terrorist groups would take advantage of, but that Sweden would not send money through the Taliban, but would bolster its humanitarian contributions to Afghan civilian groups.

Many countries and multilateral institutions have stopped development aid but have increased their humanitarian assistance since August, reluctant to legitimize Taliban power.

Pakistan’s Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry later told Reuters that dealing directly with the Taliban is the only way to avert a humanitarian catastrophe and called for billions of dollars in Afghan assets to be unfrozen in foreign territories.

“Are we going to push Afghanistan into chaos or are we going to try to stabilize the country?” he said in Dubai.