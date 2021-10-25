‘Afraid’ · TV News

Rico Melquiades was revolted after remaining in the Fire Test draw this Sunday (24) in A Fazenda 13. The former MTV complained of not having been chosen by Aline Mineiro, but discounted the hurt in Tati Quebra Barraco, who countered the provocations. “You were afraid,” she snapped.

The shack started with Rico yelling at the race losers to pull the funkeira to the stall. “A woman doesn’t do anything, she doesn’t wash a dish, she doesn’t take care of an animal. She’s lazy!”, he began. “Put her in the stall to wake up at 5:00 in the morning and take a cold shower. But people are afraid to even put her in the stall, scared people,” he continued.

“And you were also afraid, why didn’t you put me in the fields? You said you were going to vote for me and then changed the vote,” replied the singer. “If I went to the stall today, you’d go with me. If I caught the farmer now, you’d see. I’d make the cow at 5:00 am,” Rico promised.

“I wasn’t going to do it. You were going to have to fuck yourself,” replied Tati. “I wasn’t going to do it either,” stated the man from Alagoas. “Okay then, punishment,” concluded the carioca. “That’s right, everybody would fuck off. One thing I don’t care about is punishment,” teased the former MTV.

Tati started to laugh, while Rico continued his insults. “Unbearable, lazy. Don’t wash a dish. Go wash your panties at least!” he teased, once again. “Oh, take it up your ass!”, the funkeira got irritated. “This is where I like to take it, there’s nothing better than taking it up your ass,” he replied.

Rico asking whoever wins the test to put Tati at bay because she does nothing and wants to see her wake up at 5:00 am and take a cold shower 🗣🤣🤣 How I love Ricooo hahah#The farmpic.twitter.com/akE61RusKF — Thamiris Danielle 🎪🍑🌵🦋🌪🍷 (@ThamirisDanih) October 24, 2021

It would download the way we like it. Rico and Tati star in another shack of those #The farm pic.twitter.com/ZL5RM721UK — DANTAS (@Dantinhas) October 24, 2021

