After a tie, Vasco loses his chance of cheating on G4; check out the odds on the final stretch of Series B

After the arrival of Diniz, Vasco started a good run. However, with the tie with Nautico, the Hill Giant has a 15% chance of granting access, according to the “Infobola” portal, by mathematician Tristão Garcia. The difference for the fourth place, which is currently Goiás, is five points, with seven rounds left for the end of Serie B.

Cruz-Maltino’s next appointment will be on Friday, the 29th, at 9:30 pm, against the CSA, in São Januário. Timbu, in turn, will face lantern Brasil de Pelotas, one day before, on Thursday, at 9:30 pm. Both matches are valid for the 32nd round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship.

In the next round, Esmeraldino receives Botafogo, on Tuesday, at 21:30, in an important direct confrontation for Vasco to keep an eye on. In addition, the CRB, fifth placed, faces the leader Coritiba, on the same day, at 7 pm, at Estádio Rei Pelé.



With seven rounds left, six victories are essential for Vasco to guarantee access and return to the elite of Brazilian football (magic number 64). With five more triumphs, it will depend on the cutoff score of this edition of Série B. Last season, fourth-placed Cuiabá rose with 61. In the previous year, Atlético-GO guaranteed the place with 62 points.

Check the access/relegation probabilities in the Series B of Brasileirão*



1st – Coritiba (57 points) – 97% access / 0% downgrade

2nd – Botafogo (55 points) – 92% access / 0% downgrade

3rd – Avaí (53 points) – 79% access / 0% downgrade

4th – Goiás (52 points) – 69% access / 0% downgrade

5th – CRB (50 points) – 34% access / 0% downgrade

6th – Vasco (47 points) – 15% access / 0% downgrade

7th – Guarani (46 points) – 6% access / 0% downgrade

8th – CSA (45 points) – 5% access / 0% downgrade

9th – Nautical (45 points) – 4% access / 0% lowering

10th – Sampaio Corrêa (40 points) – 0% access / 2% downgrade

11th – Vila Nova (39 points) – 0% access / 6% downgrade

12th – Cruise (39 points) – 0% access / 4% downgrade

13th – Rowing (38 points) – 0% access / 12% downgrade

14th – Operário-PR (38 point) – 0% access / 10% downgrade

15th – Ponte Preta (37 points) – 0% access / 13% lowering

16th – Brusque (35 points) – 0% access / 30% downgrade

17th – Londrina (32 points) – 0% access / 74% downgrade

18th – Vitória (32 points) – 0% access / 81% relegation

19th – Trust (31 points) – 0% access / 99% downgrade

20th – Brasil de Pelotas (20 points) – 0% access / 99% downgrade

* Numbers from the “Infobola” portal, by the mathematician Tristão Garcia.