After an ugly fight, Teresa and Luísa make a pact; know why· TV news

Teresa Cristina (Leticia Sabatella) and Luísa (Mariana Ximenes) will break the stick in Nos Tempos do Imperador, but they will make a pact shortly after. The empress will tire of the countess and shoo her out of Quinta da Boa Vista. However, the monarch will back down when she realizes that Leopoldina (Bruna Griphao) has fallen in love with Augusto (Gil Coelho). She will ask her rival for help to bring the two together in Globo’s six o’clock soap opera.

In scenes scheduled to air from this Tuesday (26) , Dom Pedro 2º’s wife (Selton Mello) will lose her mind after Isabel (Giulia Gayoso) decides to marry Gastão (Daniel Torres). She will blame her husband’s lover for her daughter’s decision and dump everything that has long been stuck in her throat.

“Do you want to know what feelings you awaken in me? You ruined my life, took everything that was mine. What more does the countess want?” She will take the enemy by the arm and drag her out of her house. Revolted, Luísa will curse the empress of all that is name.

However, later on, Augusto will have an accident and will be injured after a jackfruit lands on his head. Leopoldina will be frightened and blamed for what happened. “I suggested that we sit under the damn jackfruit tree! Will he go back to normal? And if he loses his memory?”, the young woman will vent to her mother.

The prince will recover, but Teresa will understand that her youngest daughter has completely fallen in love with the boy. So she will swallow her pride and write a letter to Luisa, asking her to return to her duties.

“I’m frustrated for not receiving a word from Pedro. But, on the other hand, I’m glad she’s backed down,” the countess of Barral will declare to Justina (Cinnara Leal).

Luísa will join Teresa Cristina

Chapter summary

Monday, 10/25 (Chapter 67)

Zayla celebrates her discovery, and Madame Lambert worries. Eudoro says he missed Dolores. Isabel chooses to marry Gastão, and Teresa blames Luísa. Candida comforts Guebo. Mauá congratulates Samuel’s work. Pilar is surprised by Eudoro’s cough. Lota believes that Batista has died, and Nélio is irritated by his mother’s attitudes. Quinzinho helps Batista and Lupita.

Isabel announces her decision for Gastão, and Augusto refuses to marry Leopoldina. Leopoldina suffers from Augusto’s rejection and begs Luísa to help her. Samuel and Pilar arrange their marriage. Zayla tells Pilar that he will hand Samuel over to Tonico if the doctor doesn’t move away from him.

Tuesday, 10/26 (Chapter 68)

Zayla threatens Samuel to Pilar. Candida is suspicious of Zayla. Dolores comforts Nélio for his father’s supposed death, and Eudoro notices the boy’s affection for his daughter. Pilar hides from Samuel. Pedro talks to Teresa about Isabel’s marriage. Teresa confronts Isabel about her relationship with Luísa.

Pilar vents about Zayla’s threats to the Mother. Augusto tries to explain himself to Leopoldina. Gaston kisses Isabel. Tonico teases Samuel by talking about Zayla. Lota decides to hold a symbolic wake for Batista. Teresa expels Luísa da Quinta.

Wednesday, 10/27 (Chapter 69)

Teresa says that Luísa will no longer be able to enter her house, and Pedro, Isabel and Leopoldina are astonished. Samuel demands that Zayla step away from Tonico. Mother questions Pilar about Zayla’s true intentions. Dumas suspects that Teresa has a secret motive for expelling Luísa da Quinta.

Isabel tells Leopoldina that if Augusto truly loves her, he will face his family to be with his sister. Zayla pressures Pilar. Eudoro likes to see that Dolores learned to read. Luísa says she will be able to unite Augusto with Leopoldina. Pilar assures Samuel that she cannot marry him.

Thursday, 10/28 (Chapter 70)

Pilar makes up a lie, and Samuel confronts her. Candida does not believe that Zayla has forgiven Samuel and Pilar. Pedro asks Teresa for forgiveness. Samuel talks to Guebo and says he’ll find out what Pilar is hiding.

Isabel asks Teresa to reconsider her actions. Eudoro rebukes Tonico’s behavior with Dolores. Tonico watches as Eudoro spits blood after a coughing fit. Vitória believes she sees Batista’s ghost.

Augusto and Leopoldina get closer. Lupita prevents Vitória from recognizing Quinzinho in her disguise. Teresa asks Luísa to resume her duties. Guebo’s gang invades the Chamber, and Tonico shoots him. Guebo reveals himself to Isabel.

Friday, 10/29 (Chapter 71)

Isabel protects Guebo. Samuel insists that Pilar tell him the truth. Zayla blackmails Pilar and demands that she find a boyfriend to drive Samuel away. Teresa talks to Luisa. Candida confronts Zayla. Mauá advises Samuel to put pressure on Pilar. Eudoro confesses to Dolores that he won’t forgive himself for having made her marry Tonico.

Samuel looks for Pilar and reacts when he sees her talking to Diego. Pedro asks Luisa for forgiveness. Quinzinho wins bets on Isabel’s marriage. Augusto kisses Leopoldina. Nélio tells Pilar about Eudoro’s illness. Pedro talks to Teresa about his concern about Solano Lopez’s reaction to Isabel’s wedding. Nino reveals to Tonico that Solano visited Pedro.

Saturday, 10/30 (Chapter 72)

Tonico uses Nino’s information to frame Pedro. Pilar asks Nélio to help her see Eudoro. Pedro and Isabel talk about Guebo’s gang. Teresa and Luísa team up to bring Augusto closer to Leopoldina. Tonico threatens Zayla.

Pedro tells Caxias about his love for Luísa and Teresa. Pilar goes to meet Eudoro, who asks his daughter for forgiveness. Samuel and Augusto share their pains of love. Dolores thanks Nélio for his affection. Zayla tries to kiss Samuel, and Guebo sees. Augusto asks Leopoldina to marry him.

