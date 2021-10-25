After breaking the plaque, deputy proposes homage to Marielle – Politica

State Deputy Rodrigo Amorim (PSL-RJ) (D) posed for photos and videos in celebration of the destruction of a poster in honor of Councilor Marielle Franco (photo: Social Media/Reproduction) Three years after going viral on social networks by posing for photos and videos in celebration of the destruction of a poster, which simulated a plaque in honor of councilor Marielle Franco, state deputy Rodrigo Amorim (PSL-RJ) became involved in yet another controversy with the name of the activist, who was brutally murdered on March 14, 2018.

Now, he has proposed a new tribute to Marielle by submitting a proposal to the government of the State of Rio de Janeiro, so that a shelter for women in vulnerable situations be built in the neighborhood of Vila Mimosa (RJ) and that the place takes the name of the councilor. The information is from Extra.

In the request, Rodrigo justifies the choice of name. “It is known that one of the guidelines of the councilor and her entourage is the application of Human Rights in the most unusual situations, always in defense of those who even live outside the law. In this sense, in order to honor the aforementioned councilor, implement a house of shelter in one of the strongholds of prostitution in the city of Rio de Janeiro, is to try to preserve the women who are exposed there, providing more dignity,” he wrote in the document.

The proposal was received by the family of the former councilor with disgust and indignation. The widow of activist and councilor Monica Benício (PSOL-RJ) stated that the request is “hypocritical” for being the opposite of the act made in 2018, when she was campaigning. However, Monica emphasizes that the criticism is not the creation of the shelter. “Despite the obvious impudence of this parliamentarian, I can guarantee that for Marielle, for me and for all the people who fight for a better world, shelters are fundamental for guaranteeing rights,” said Monica.

Anielle Franco, Marielle’s sister, says she is surprised by the request and says that she “hopes” so that the deputy, “who gloated over her death several times”, starts to “respect my sister and her memory from now, as he has found it convenient to use her name in different spaces.”

“Aware of the reactions”



In a press release, the congressman defended himself from criticism of the tribute and stated that, as an elected deputy with more than 140,000 votes, he has the right to make the “proposal that best suits him” and that he decided on the name of Marielle after spending months “witnessing numerous human rights violations in Villa Mimosa” and decided that “the State needs to be present in that community”.

“And who should name a shelter for people in situations of extreme poverty, at risk (fires, violence, illnesses)? What personality – regardless of party – already deceased is, at the same time, a black woman, a slum dweller and representative of excluded?”, he writes in the note.

Rodrigo said the PSOL, the party to which Marielle belonged, “is addicted to using the monopoly of virtues” and does not allow anyone else to pay homage to Marielle.

“My proposal to give the name of Marielle to a shelter was made with an awareness of what the reactions would be. And all of them, of course, would come from the party that sheltered Marielle and that one day in 2018 decided to make an illegal tribute, covering the name of a street and confusing people who did not know the city,” he declared, citing the plaque with the name of Marielle Franco that he broke.

“I didn’t break any sign and it wasn’t Marielle’s sign. The sign was PSOL militants who think they own the truth and above the law. They used the memory of a cowardly murdered woman to ‘seal’, to impose the name wrong to a square. What I did was remove it”, defended Rodrigo. “Days later, at another event in Petrópolis, the plaque appeared there, broken, and to this day I’m not sure if it was the same”, he ends.