After controversy with female singers, Globo takes a drastic attitude and changes Luciano Huck’s destiny

Luciano Huck’s situation at Globo is not easy. With the public’s rejection knocking at the door and the memory of Faustão still very present in the viewers’ memory, Globo is plotting a drastic attitude for the presenter, who suffered a real embarrassment with Marília Mendonça and Maiara and Maraisa last Sunday.

Comments about the physical appearance and weight loss of the country singers generated anger in some fans and a frustrated attempt to get them to sing the song “50 Reais” (which no one knew the lyrics) drew attention and attracted even more negative comments for their performance on the program. by Faustão.

To top it off, since its debut, “Domingão com Huck” has gone from bad to worse in ratings compared to the numbers that Fausto Silva and Tiago Leifert himself reached before the changes. Despite having been calling up smashed guests on the internet, such as Juliette and the Mistresses, the public does not seem to like the result and has increasingly abandoned the tradition of following the program, as seen in the ratings that dropped by 33%.

According to columnist Keila Gimenez, from R7 portal, Globo is convinced of the decision to take a drastic attitude against “Domingão com Huck”. For this, his idea is to remove all programs and formats that were successful with Faustão and still make the public associate with the presenter who is now in the Band.

For the station’s executives, the frames that made history with Faustão are doomed to suffer rejection and comparison from the public, such as the Show dos Famosos itself, which every Sunday is criticized by viewers, mainly due to the departure of the permanent judges and the way in which Huck presents the picture.

But this is not the end of the line for Luciano Huck: There are no plans to take him off Sunday, but there is a team at Globo that is intending to transform the next edition of “Dança dos Famosos” and some other paintings that were successful with Faustão in a solo program, which would be hosted by another presenter and aired on another day and time.

Along with this, incessant studies for the creation of an unprecedented program for Luciano Huck in 2022 are running full steam behind the scenes at Globo, as the station wants at any cost to disassociate Faustão’s image from its programming, thus avoiding comparisons and bringing Huck’s prestige with the public back.