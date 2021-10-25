After exhibiting Jade Picon, Gui Araujo asks for a photo of Duda Reis · TV News

After explaining his relationship with Jade Picon, Gui Araujo asked for a photo of the “little red girl” for his birthday, as he refers to Duda Reis. Confined in A Fazenda 13, the former MTV still doesn’t know that, after all the statements he made, he took the redhead’s unfollow on social media.

“For my birthday I just want a photo with the ‘little red’ and my family, very simple. Let Laryssa know [Bottino]”, he asked this Monday morning (25). The digital influencer will turn 34 next Thursday (28).

But Duda, who confirmed on her social networks to be the “little red”, was not at all happy with the stories of Anitta’s ex-boyfriend about the forbidden romance with Leo Picon’s sister. The digital influencer stated on her Twitter that she received another release and, on the same day, stopped following Guilherme on Instagram.

According to Araujo’s own reports, he was having a relationship with Jade at the same time he resumed his affair with Duda. After declaring cheering for her suitor, the redhead broke her face when she saw him flirt with Marina Ferrari inside the confinement.

After that, Nego do Borel’s ex-fiancée was seen kissing with João Guilherme, Jade’s ex-boyfriend who suffered an alleged betrayal involving Gui Araujo himself.

