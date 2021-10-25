After Guedes admits easing spending ceiling, market forecasts higher interest rates in 2021 and 2022 | Economy

The financial market started to forecast a greater increase in the Brazilian economy’s basic interest rate, the Selic, in 2021 and 2022. The Selic is defined by the Central Bank to try to contain inflation.

Market forecasts are contained in the “Focus” report, released on Monday (25) by the Central Bank (BC). The data were collected last week, in a survey of more than 100 financial institutions.

The biggest rise in interest rates estimated by bank economists comes after Economy Minister Paulo Guedes proposed last week to ease the spending ceiling (a mechanism that limits the increase in most expenses to the inflation of the previous year).

Guedes has said that the changes in the spending ceiling are aimed at expanding social protection through Auxílio Brasil, but analysts have pointed out that it would be possible to increase the program without exceeding the spending limit. And they point out that parliamentary amendments would be one of the destinations for extra resources.

This week, the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) meets to debate the Selic. According to the financial market, the base rate of the economy should rise from the current 6.25% to 7.5% per year – an increase of 1.25 percentage points. Until then, the market believed in a smaller growth, of 1 percentage point this week.

The financial market too raised the forecast for the Selic at the end of 2021 from 8.25% to 8.75% per year. And, towards the end of 2022, financial market economists raised their expectations for the Selic rate of 8.75% to 9.5% per year, which presupposes an increase in the basic interest rate of the economy also in the next year.

In March, the first increase in almost six years, the basic rate of the economy was increased by the BC to 2.75% per year. In May, the Copom raised the interest to 3.5% per year and, in June, the rate increased to 4.25% per year. In August, the rate rose to 5.25% per year and, last week, it was raised to 6.25% per year.

In addition to a higher interest rate hike, the financial market also raised the country’s official inflation estimate to nearly 9% this year, while lowering its GDP forecast to 4.97%.

For the Extended Consumer Price Index (IPCA), the market expectation for this year rose from 8.69% to 8.96%. It was the twenty-ninth week of the raise.

Market expectations for the 2021 IPCA Source: Central Bank

The core of the 2020 inflation target is 3.75%. According to the system in force in the country, it will be considered fulfilled if it is between 2.25% and 5.25%. Thereby, the market forecast is already above double the central inflation target (7.5%).

The inflation target is set by the National Monetary Council (CMN). To achieve it, the Central Bank raises or lowers the economy’s basic interest rate.

In 2020, pressured by food prices, the IPCA was 4.52%, above the center of the target for the year, which was 4%, but within the tolerance range. It was the highest annual inflation since 2016.

For 2022, the financial market rose from 4.18% to 4.40% the inflation estimate. It was the fourteenth straight high. Next year, the central inflation target is 3.50% and will be officially met if the index fluctuates from 2% to 5%.

Financial market economists have lowered the estimate of growth in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) from 5.01% to 4.97% in 2021.

GDP is the sum of all goods and services produced in the country and serves to measure the evolution of the economy.

For 2022, the The market lowered its forecast for GDP growth from 1.50% to 1.40%.

Dollar : the projection for the exchange rate at the end of 2021 rose from R$ 5.25 to R$ 5.45. Towards the end of 2022, it increased from R$ 5.25 to R$ 5.45 per dollar.

: the projection for the exchange rate at the end of 2021 rose from R$ 5.25 to R$ 5.45. Towards the end of 2022, it increased from R$ 5.25 to R$ 5.45 per dollar. Trade balance : for the balance of trade balance (result of total exports less imports), the projection for 2021 rose from US$ 70.25 billion to US$ 70.5 billion as a positive result. For next year, the estimate of market specialists dropped from US$ 63.65 billion to a surplus of US$ 63 billion.

: for the balance of trade balance (result of total exports less imports), the projection for 2021 rose from US$ 70.25 billion to US$ 70.5 billion as a positive result. For next year, the estimate of market specialists dropped from US$ 63.65 billion to a surplus of US$ 63 billion. Foreign investment: the report’s forecast for the entry of foreign direct investment in Brazil this year remained at US$ 50 billion. For 2022, the estimate dropped from US$ 60.25 billion to US$ 60 billion.