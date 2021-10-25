After months of fighting, Justice hammers out the Marcius Melhem vs. Marcos Veras case

marcius melhem and Marcos Veras they ended a fight in court due to an alleged offense by the Globo actor against the former director of the channel’s Humor nucleus. Months ago, the former Plim Plim boss filed a lawsuit against his professional colleague for moral damages.

In November 2020, after the publication of the Piauí magazine involving Melhem in a denunciation of sexual and moral harassment, Marcos Veras called him a “criminal” in a comment inside a post by Dani Calabresa, considered the face of the accusations.

According to journalist Cristina Padiglione, from F5, Veras will be forced to publish the following text on his social networks, Facebook and Twitter: “In compliance with an agreement before the 2nd Civil Court of Barra da Tijuca/RJ, I acknowledge that I made potentially offensive posts to Marcius Melhem, which have already been removed by court order”.

The agreement still needs to be approved by the judge responsible for the process. The publication must be exposed “in the feed, in the public area of ​​their Instagram and Twitter social networks, within 72 (seventy-two) hours of approval”.

In contrast, Marcius Melhem, the plaintiff, “will give up the requests made in this action, waiving the right to file claims based on the same facts object of the complaint; the Defendant, likewise, undertakes to refrain from airing new posts in any media regarding the same facts object of the complaint”.

If Veras breaches the agreement, “will include, regardless of any notice, as a penalty clause, the fine of BRL 50,000 for the aforementioned non-compliance, in addition to a fine of BRL 1,000 per day, until the date of the respective publication, all without prejudice to any other measures inductive and coercive measures that may be necessary”.

Not long ago, the Piauí magazine was censored by the courts, after a request for a publication with new data on the case to be made. Melhem also received the same decision after the request to provide information in his defense.