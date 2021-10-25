After rumors involving Fernanda Souza, Thiaguinho announces a surprising return and the web celebrates

Top Stories

Anyone who likes a ’90s pagoda will definitely be super happy with this news. In an interview with Altas Horas, on Saturday night, October 23, Thiaguinho stated the possibility of a return of the group Exaltassamba.

In addition, Pericles, who also participated in the program alongside Thiaguinho, also did not rule out the possibility and together they remembered the group’s great successes such as the songs: “Tá Vendo That Moon”, “Free to Fly” and “Game of Seduction”.

“It’s inevitable, there will be a day when we’ll go out together on the road singing again. Even because what we did was very beautiful and stayed in people’s hearts. all because it was very beautiful what we experienced. People miss it a lot. “

Thiaguinho talks about Pericles

However, even while participating in the Bial program, Thiaguinho he also highlighted the partnership he has with Pericles and stated that it would be interesting for the two to do a project together again.

“I participate a lot in his work and he in mine. It would be beautiful to do something together, put on a show. We recently did a tour with Chrigor, we built this story vocally”, commented Thiaguinho.

Furthermore, Thiaguinho reinforced the importance that Pericles has in his life and even took advantage of the program’s space to reinforce all the admiration and gratitude for the long-time companion.

“We are seen together all the time. We are very happy to say how much we love each other. I am extremely grateful for everything Pericles has done for me. Not only musically, but as the man himself. I joined Exalta at the age of 19 and learned a lot. “

