After swallowing a cell phone, a man waits six months for ‘nature to act’, but ends up on the operating table

a man who had swallowed a cell phone, waited six months to see a doctor. He was waiting for the device to leave the body in a natural way. Ashamed to reveal your problem, the Egyptian preferred to “let nature act”. Obviously, it didn’t work.

When he started to lose a lot of weight, since the cell phone obstructed the passage of food, there was no other way out: with severe abdominal pains, the man, whose identity was not revealed, became a patient at the University Hospital of Aswan (Egypt), where he was recently performed emergency surgery, told the “Gulf Today”.

The hospital doctors said that this was the first case of the type they attended. The patient was very lucky, as, due to the delay in seeking professional help, he could have contracted a fatal infection. The Egyptian is doing well, according to Ashraf Maabad, the director of the health unit.

Cell phone taken from patient’s stomach Photo: Reproduction

A similar story took place in Pristina (Kosovo) in September. A 33-year-old man underwent an emergency procedure after swallowing a Nokia cell phone, model 3310, popular in the early 2000s.