After Tiago Leifert’s resignation from Globo, find out who is Luciano Huck’s replacement in ‘Domingão’

After the resignation of James Leifert from Globo, a question hangs in the air: Who will be Luciano Huck’s natural replacement on the plim-plim grid?

if the husband of Angelica leave artistic life to devote himself to politics four years from now, Marcos Mion must be the natural replacement for Luciano Huck on Globo’s Sunday schedule from 2025. Because ‘Mionzeira’ talks to the audience that consumes ‘Domingão’.

The column found that Marcos Mion renewed in the afternoon of last Thursday, October 21st, his new link with the Marinho radio station. Thus, the presenter of the new ‘Caldeirão’ will be on the plim plim network until 2025.

It is worth noting that the agreement signed in August between the presenter and the Grupo Globo focused on Multishow. Now, Mion will be dedicated exclusively to the open TV show that will gain new frames in 2022.

Marcos Mion takes a selfie branded by Globo at the closing of Caldeirão (Reprodução/TV Globo)

“I’m just gratitude. And I renew my commitment to bring joy, fun and that much craziness that the Brazilian people need now. I’m happy that, even with all the party and surreal reception I received from TV Globo, they are making me build my career there step by step. It’s the only way to build strong roots and solid trust. Even more so when the project is long term. I lack words to explain what I’m feeling right now“, confessed Mion after being hired on Saturday afternoons by the Rio station.