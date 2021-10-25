Age of Empires IV unites nostalgia with news to improve franchise | Analysis / Review

Age of Empires IV it is the sequel to the real-time strategy (RTS) franchise, developed by Xbox Game Studios, powered by Essence Engine. It will come to PCs 16 years after its predecessor, Age of Empires III: The Asian Dynasties. It will be released on October 28 this year, but TudoCelular has already had early access to it and details the main features of Microsoft’s game for you in this full review.

history

Age of Empires IV is set in a past that stretches from the Dark Ages to the Renaissance, when you’ll need to experience a series of historical events and decide their course in the game. Each player’s action can change the course of the story. Within these great battles already experienced by the world, are the clashes of Joan of Arc against the British and the troops of Genghis Khan in the battle to conquer Asia. For this, you will need to lead your troops and expand the city in order to prepare the army to attack opponents and keep society sustainable. One of the positive features here is the presence of full localization for Brazilians, with the right to subtitles and dubbing in Portuguese. However, the sounds of civilizations respect their native languages ​​– a plus for increasing immersion.

gameplay

Although we have improved elements compared to III, the mechanics here are more similar to the Age of Empires II – considered by many to be the best title in the franchise. Among the nostalgic returns we can cite are unit conversions by monks, the presence of the stone among available resources, and the need for disposal sites. Altogether, there will be eight possible civilizations, four of which the public is already familiar with. These are the cases of the British, Mongols, Chinese and Indians – the latter are now considered as the Sultanate of Delhi.

Progress has four campaigns, 35 missions each. All take you on a journey through time and make the most of your ability to strategize and build a strong civilization. In many instances, it will be necessary to create villagers to explore the surroundings of the map. In others, scouts will be essential in discovering gold mines and other regions of the map in order to expand your world. That’s not counting the moments when you’ll need to go on the attack and conquer new territories.

graphics

The graphics have been greatly improved and now bring more visual details. In a building, for example, a villager no longer appears hitting the ground until a house appears. The stages are more gradual and less artificial, which creates a pleasant experience and allows you to know the progress of the process just by looking at the moment of the work. We also need to highlight the beauty of the game’s simple elements, from gardens to roads, with art details that show how each unit and building has been crafted with great care.





A problem found here occurred with zooming and panning within the map. In the first case, the approximations may not be ideal for every situation, especially when you need to get closer to the scene portrayed. In the second, the displacement using only the mouse can bring problems, due to the sensitivity of changing the view. In the keyboard arrows, there is an improvement, but it still lacks a finer adjustment, to allow a framing where the player wants.





Final considerations

The game manages to combine the best style ever released in the franchise, by changing the development applied in the III, and an image quality that positively surprises. Not to mention the dubbing in Portuguese, without removing the voices in the characters’ native languages, to improve the immersion. All this set makes this game a natural successor to Age of Empires II, but with updated and much improved graphics, as well as an experience that fits in advanced mobility and engine technologies. The story also allows time travel and gives the correct context to each of the adventures, with a good setting in each of the worlds.

history Historical clashes were well chosen to contextualize this game. gameplay Return of the mechanics present in Age of Empires II, considered the best in the franchise so far. graphics Despite the beautiful visual elements, some points leave something to be desired. Soundtrack The sound stands out mainly for two characteristics: the dubbing in Portuguese; and the maintenance of the native sounds of each people, to situate civilizations. Immersed The possibility of experiencing the historical moments of the past, with the setting through the sounds, generates a satisfactory immersion in the game. Total Grade Age of Empires takes the franchise’s best and improves it through elements that current technologies allow.