Agenda: after decisive game in Fortaleza, Atlético-MG travels straight to Rio to face Flamengo | athletic-mg

A week of two trips to essential games in 2021. Atlético-MG beat Cuiabá at the Brazilian Nationals and went back to training this Monday morning. Then, on Tuesday, it will be the day of a trip to Ceará, where they will face Fortaleza in the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil. On Thursday, another flight to Rio de Janeiro.

Atlético, therefore, will spend only one full day in Belo Horizonte during the week. Then only on the move. The semifinal lap match is on Wednesday, and Galo travels around 2pm the day before, right after the second training session at CT, in the morning.

On Thursday, after the game that should confirm Atlético’s presence in the Brazil Cup final, there is a training session in the capital of Ceará, in the morning, and a direct trip to Rio de Janeiro. On Friday, another day of training, in the afternoon, the last before the match against Flamengo, in the 29th round, at Maracanã, at 7pm.

1 of 2 Réver and Zaracho in the Atlético-MG delegation — Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético-MG Réver and Zaracho in the Atlético-MG delegation — Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético-MG

In different competitions, Atlético will face the vice-leader and third place in the Brazilian Championship, in sequence. Flamengo lost to Fluminense and was passed by Fortaleza. The distance between Fla and Galo was 13 points, but the team from Rio has two games less than Galo. They will face Grêmio, Athletico-PR and Atlético-GO in delayed rounds, while Atlético have Tricolor, for the 19th round, on November 3rd.