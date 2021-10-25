Alec Baldwin cancels projects after tragic death of director on set – Entertainment

Alec Baldwin has decided to cancel all of his work projects after shooting an accidental shot at director of photography Halyna Hutchins, who failed to resist her injuries and died. According to a source close to the artist, he is very shaken by everything that happened on the film set of Rust.

“Alec was hysterical and inconsolable for hours. Everyone knows it was an accident, but he’s absolutely devastated. It was very devastating. That’s how he handles tough times. Whenever something bad happens, it temporarily withdraws from the public eye,” the source told People magazine.

Baldwin accidentally killed the filmmaker last Thursday (21). According to the Santa Fe, New Mexico sheriff’s office, the actor was helpful in early investigations into Halyna’s death. After the first statement, he was seen crying and visibly shaken by everything that happened while talking on the phone.

On your social networks, the actor regretted what happened and said that he has been providing all possible support to Halyna’s husband and her entire family. The director’s father, Anatoly Androsovych, commented on the case recently.. “Alec Baldwin is not to blame, it is the responsibility of the team that takes care of the props and weapons,” said Androsovych.