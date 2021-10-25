Alec Baldwin: Father of Halyna Hutchins, director killed in tragedy, speaks for the first time and talks about actor

This week, the world was shocked by the tragedy that occurred on the movie set in the Wild West “Rush”, after Alec Baldwin fired a gun, culminating in the death of 42-year-old cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and leaving fellow director Joel Souza , 48 years old, injured. Despite being devastated by the loss, Hutchins’ father refuses to blame the star for his daughter’s death.

In a conversation with The Sun, this Sunday (24), Anatoly Androsovych declared: “We still can’t believe Halyna is gone and her mom is freaking out with grief. My grandson was terribly affected. He is lost without his mother. But I don’t hold Alec Baldwin responsible. It’s the fault of the people who handle the guns behind the scenes”. The patriarch also warned that brother-in-law Matt Hutchins, who is a lawyer, “will decide whether legal action will be taken”.

Continues after Advertising

Svetlana Androsovych, Halyna’s younger sister, also spoke out, pointing out “negligence” on the part of the film’s production and raising suspicions about what happened. “How was this neglect allowed by a team of professionals? This is a completely absurd coincidence. I don’t know where the investigation will lead, but there are so many hunches. Could all this have been a setup? It’s so hard to say. God only knows what happened, but it’s incredibly hard to have to go through it. The only thing my parents and I want now is to be able to be close to Halyna’s husband and their son.”, declared.

In addition to family members, Jensen Ackles, cast member of “Rust”, also spoke this Sunday. “I don’t even know where to start. This was a tragedy of epic proportions that we are still processing. Earlier last week, I felt compelled to tell Halyna how amazing I thought she was. I told her how amazing I thought her photos were and how exciting it was to see her and her team work. Truly“, he recalled.

“She laughed, thanked me and gave me a hug. I will be forever grateful that we had this moment. She had the courage and passion that infected the entire team from top to bottom. She was an inspiration. My heart and prayers go out to Halyna’s husband, son, and the rest of her family. There are simply not enough words to express how great this loss was. She will be sorely missed by all of us who knew and admired her“, lamented the actor, in a post on Instagram. Next, the “Supernatural” star revealed that he and his wife, Danneel Ackles, had made donations to the kitty organized to support the Hutchins’ family, and also encouraged others to collaborate.

This Saturday (23), a vigil in honor of Hutchins was organized in Albuquerque, by the Union of Directors of Photography. The event was attended by hundreds of people – among them, fans and co-workers – who protested against the growing number of accidents involving firearms on film sets.

During the memorial, many candles were lit as people held up signs that read: “She deserved a safe workplace!”. In another, it was written: “SOS safety on sets”. Another tribute is scheduled to take place today (24), in Burbank, California.

understand the case

One person died and another was injured after an accident that occurred on Thursday (21), on the filming set of “Rust” – Western starring Alec Baldwin, shot in New Mexico, USA. “Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to Rancho Bonanza Creek when a 911 call reported a shooting on the Western ‘Rust’ movie set. The office confirms that the two individuals shot on set were director of photography Halyna Hutchins, 42, and film director Joel Souza, 48, who were shot when a scenographic gun was fired by actor and producer Alec Baldwin.”, says the note sent by the local police.

According to authorities, Halyna Hutchins was even taken by helicopter to the University of New Mexico hospital in Albuquerque, but she did not resist her injuries. Joel Souza, in turn, was transported by ambulance to the Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center, where he remained until Friday morning (22), to receive treatment after being hit in the shoulder by the gunshot.

Confirmation that the director was discharged came from actress and “Rust” cast member Frances Fischer, who responded to a tweet by Patricia Arquette lamenting the tragedy. “My feelings to the family of Halyna Hutchins. What a devastating loss. I send good energy to Joel Souza. I’m sure they’re all in pieces. Alec Baldwin fired a scenographic gun that killed the director and injured the director”, she wrote. “Director Joel Souza told me that he has already left the hospital”, warned Fischer.

Continues after Advertising

The production of the feature was stopped. According to Deadline, Baldwin came to testify on the day of the incident and was released. People magazine released an image in which the actor appears “upset and in tears” on set while talking on the phone. A spokesperson for the artist also briefly commented on the episode. “There was an accident involving a misfire of a scenographic weapon”, told the publication.

On Friday (22), the actor expressed himself on Twitter, lamenting and saying he was “shocked” by what happened. “There are no words to translate my shock and sadness over this tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and our deeply admired colleague. I am fully cooperating with the police investigation to understand how this tragedy occurred.. I am in contact with her husband, offering my support for him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, her son, and everyone who knew and loved Halyna“, he wrote.

1-

There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours. I’m fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and — AlecBaldwin(HABF) (@AlecBaldwin) October 22, 2021

2- I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna. — AlecBaldwin(HABF) (@AlecBaldwin) October 22, 2021

“Rust” is a wild west movie starring and produced by Alec, who also stars Jensen Ackles (“Supernatural”) and Travis Fimmel (“Vikings”). Baldwin plays the character that gives the production its name, set in 1880’s Kansas. Rust is the outlaw grandfather of a 13-year-old boy convicted of an accidental murder.