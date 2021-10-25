Alec Baldwin was pointing at camera when gun went off and killed Halyna Hutchins, according to testimony | Movie theater

Baldwin received the gun and said it was empty, authorities in Santa Fe, New Mexico, said in court documents.

“Joel (Souza, film director) said he was looking over Hutchins’ shoulder when he heard what sounded like a whip and a loud crack,” the statement says.

Halyna Hutchins: Who Was Director Killed by Alec Baldwin on Set

The director of photography was shot in the chest region. “Joel then vaguely remembers that she complained of a pain in her stomach and grabbed her stomach. He also said that Hutchins started stumbling backward until he was helped.”

Reid Russell, a cameraman who was at Halyna’s side at the time she was shot, said in a statement that she said she couldn’t feel her legs.

See the difference between conventional candy and blank candy

Also on Sunday, Halyna’s father, Anatoly Androsovych, said that Baldwin was not to blame for his daughter’s death.

“Alec Baldwin is not to blame, it is the responsibility of the props team, which takes care of the weapons,” said Anatoly Androsovych in an interview with British newspaper “The Sun”.

To the publication, Anatoly stated that the actor has been in constant contact with his family. Halyna’s father tries to get to the United States to say goodbye to his daughter and be with his grandson.

“The boy was very affected, he is lost without his mother”, said the grandfather.

2 of 5 Vigil in honor of Halyna Hutchins in Albuquerque, New Mexico, October 23, 2021 — Photo: Kevin Mohatt/Reuters Vigil in honor of Halyna Hutchins in Albuquerque, New Mexico, October 23, 2021 — Photo: Kevin Mohatt/Reuters

Hundreds of Americans gathered Saturday night (23) to pay tribute to the director.

The filmmaker was remembered at a candlelit vigil in Albuquerque, the largest city in the US state of New Mexico, where the film was shot.

The tribute, organized by Grêmio Internacional de Cinegrafistas, also had a tone of protest for the safety in the work environment.

3 of 5 Vigil in honor of Halyna Hutchins in Albuquerque, New Mexico, October 23, 2021 — Photo: Kevin Mohatt/Reuters Vigil in honor of Halyna Hutchins in Albuquerque, New Mexico, October 23, 2021 — Photo: Kevin Mohatt/Reuters

“She deserved a safe space,” read one of the posters brought to the vigil. “SOS Security on sets!”

Filming of the movie “Rust” was even interrupted hours before Halyna’s death after a previous gun accident caused part of the camera crew to resign.

4 out of 5 Film director Joel Souza in archival photo — Photo Courtesy Phillip Caruso for Reuters Film director Joel Souza in archival photo — Photo Courtesy Phillip Caruso for Reuters

the film director Joel Souza he called himself “ravaged by loss” when commenting on the death of colleague Halyna Hutchins on the set of his latest movie, “Rust.”

The director of photography died and Souza was injured by accidental fire from a gun used by actor Alec Baldwin.

In a written statement to the US website Deadline, Souza recalled Halyna as a “good, vibrant and incredibly talented person”.

“I am devastated by the loss of my friend and colleague, Halyna,” said the director. “My thoughts are with your family at this difficult time.”

He also thanked the “community of film makers”, the residents of Santa Fe, New Mexico, where the death took place, and the “strangers” who sent messages of recovery.

5 out of 5 Alec Baldwin behind the scenes of ‘Rust’ recording — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram/alecbaldwininsta Alec Baldwin behind the scenes of ‘Rust’ recording — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram/alecbaldwininsta

Alec Baldwin said the death was “a tragic accident”. “I am fully cooperating with the police investigation to resolve how this tragedy occurred,” he wrote on Twitter.

“There are no words to express my shock and sadness at the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, wife, mother and our deeply admired colleague,” commented Baldwin.

“I’m in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, her son, and everyone who knew and loved Halyna.”

film about accidental death

“Rust” is an Wild West movie starring and produced by Baldwin (“Mission: Impossible – Fallout Effect”) which also stars Jensen Ackles (“Supernatural”) and Travis Fimmel (“Vikings”).

Baldwin plays the character that gives the film its name, which takes place in Kansas in 1880 and tells the story of a boy and grandfather on the run after a charge of accidental death.

‘Rust’ Movie Set Has Silent Day As Accident Investigation Continues