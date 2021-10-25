Alec Baldwin was pointing gun at camera when shot hit Halyna Hutchins, director says

In a statement to the police, Joel Souza stated that the actor and other professionals did not know that the gun was real and was loaded

Reproduction/Instagram/alecbaldwininsta/22.10.2021 Alec Baldwin, responsible for firing the gun that shot director of photography Halyna Hutchins, on the set of “Rust”, pointed the revolver at the film camera



The actor Alec Baldwin, responsible for triggering the weapon that hit the director of photography Halyna Hutchins, on the set of “Rust”, pointed the revolver at the film camera at the time of the accident, which culminated in the death of the 42-year-old director. The information was given by the director of the film, Joel Souza, who also ended up being hit during the episode. In a statement to police, the director said Baldwin was pointing the gun at the camera that will be held by Halyna, since at the scene there was a shot directed at the object. However, according to Joel Souza, the actor, as well as the other professionals who were on the set, did not know that the gun was real and that it was loaded. Now, the police are investigating who was responsible for placing the revolver in the scene. Halyna Hutchins’ father, Anatoly Androsovych, told British newspaper The Sun that he has been in contact with actor Alec Baldwin and that the star is not guilty. “Alec Baldwin is not to blame, it is the responsibility of the team responsible for the props, who take care of the weapons,” he said. Over the weekend, several demonstrations and tributes took place in New Mexico in memory of the director, including a vigil.

*With information from correspondent Eliseu Caetano