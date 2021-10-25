Alec Baldwin was pointing to the gun camera that shot and killed Halyna Hutchins, according to testimony – Emais

Director Joel Souza was hit in the shoulder when Baldwin fired a cinematographic gun with real ammunition. Photo: Courtesy of Phillip Caruso/Handout via REUTERS

Alec Baldwin he was rehearsing a scene in which he was pointing a revolver “in the direction of the camera lens” when the gun – which the film crew was told was free of bullets – suddenly went off and hit the director of photography Halyna Hutchins, according to the film’s director Joel Souza, whose testimony was released on Sunday night, 24.

Souza described hearing what “sounded like a whip and then a loud crack”. the report of Souza explains the reason for baldwin to be pointing the gun at the camera of hutchins. But she didn’t answer the question of how a gun that wasn’t supposed to contain live ammunition ended up shooting her in the chest.

The director, who was wounded in the shooting, told investigators that he believed the gun was safe and that it had been described as a “cold weapon” in firearms safety announcements.

He said the guns on the film’s set were normally checked by a responsible person, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, and then checked again by Dave Halls, assistant director, who would hand them over to the actors.

On Thursday, after preparing for the scene in a church setting, Souza he said there was a lunch break and the team was taken by bus to another place to eat. He said everyone returned to the set after lunch, but that he “wasn’t sure if the gun was rechecked”.

The new details, which emerged when the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office released the affidavits used to obtain a search warrant, provided the most complete account of the deadly shooting, which took place Thursday afternoon at a set outside Santa Faith.

baldwin he was sitting on a wooden church bench, rehearsing a scene involving the “drawing of a cross” with a gun and pointing it at the camera lens, Souza said in a statement.

Souza said it was next to hutchins “seeing the camera angle”.

Director of Photography Halyna Hutchins Photo: Jeff Vespa/Vespa Pictures/ Reuters

The director reported seeing hutchins grabbing his belly and starting to stumble backwards. Then he realized he was bleeding from the shoulder. The details, gleaned from Detective Joel Cano in a request for a search warrant to seize material for investigation, from camera memory cards to bone fragments and firearm discharge, provides a chilling account of that fatal shooting on a set of production that was marred by accidental gunfire and labor disputes between producers and staff members. The warrant has been granted.

“During the conversation, I noticed a visible lesion on his right shoulder,” Cano said in the statement, describing how he had interviewed Souza on Friday afternoon, after the director was discharged from the hospital. Hutchins, who sustained a gunshot wound to the chest region, had already been pronounced dead on Thursday at the University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque.

backstage

Souza was struggling with delays on the day of shooting after about six film crew members resigned over late payment and security conditions, he said in the statement.

Another team was quickly hired, but production was delayed due to labor issues.

Souza said that only one camera was available for recording before the shooting. Asked about “the behavior of employees,” he told investigators that “everyone was getting along well” and that there were no “problems” that he knew about.

The statement also includes testimony from Reid Russell, also a cameraman and who was close to hutchins and Souza when the gun went off. Russell told the detective that after returning from lunch to the set, he went out for about five minutes; when he returned, according to his testimony, Baldwin, Hutchins and Souza were setting up the scene and the actor was already “in possession of the gun”.

Alec Baldwin leaves Manhattan court in New York. Photo: Carlo Allegri/Reuters

Russell said he wasn’t sure if the gun was inspected because he was absent for those five minutes. According to him, Halls took the revolver from a gray two-tiered tray mounted by Gutierrez-Reed, handed it to baldwin and yelled “cold gun” which, on a movie set, usually refers to an empty gun.

During scene editing, the team had to reposition the camera because there was a shadow. Russell told the detective that baldwin was explaining how he was going to draw the gun, pulling it from its holster, when the gun went off.

Russell said that baldwin was “very careful” with the gun – during an earlier scene, he said, the actor tried to ensure safety on set, making sure no children were near him when he went to fire the gun. Asked how the members of the production team were behaving while setting up the scene, he said that “everyone seemed to be getting along well”.

Souza, the director, told the detective that since the crew was setting up the scene when the gun went off, the incident had not been filmed. After the firearm was unloaded, Russell told the detective that he “remembered Joel having blood on his person, and hutchins talking and saying she couldn’t feel her legs”.