Aline outsmarts Chiara and steals her daughter’s boyfriend · TV News

Aline (Paula Burlamaqui) will outsmart her own daughter in Verdades Secretas 2. She will play for the same man as Chiara (Rhay Polster) and steal her boyfriend, Mark (Kelner Macêdo). The former model, who used to make pink books in her runway time, will still be revolted when she discovers that the heiress followed in her footsteps in prostitution at Blanche Models.

Walcyr Carrasco’s soap opera will repeat one of the most controversial plots of the first season: a love triangle that puts mother and daughter vying for the love of the same man. In 2015, the trio was played by the characters Angel (Camila Queiroz), Carolina (Drica Moraes) and Alex (Rodrigo Lombardi).

“My expectations are the highest possible. I was very involved with the first part of the plot. Desires, loves, ambition and power are essential ingredients for a good soap opera or series”, said Paula in an interview with Zean Bravo’s column , from the Extra newspaper.

Understand Secret Truths 2

With the first ten chapters available to Globoplay subscribers, Secret Truths 2 begins with Angel bankrupt and a sick son of approximately four years. He has leukemia. Therefore, the beauty will return to the universe of prostitution. Married to Guilherme (Gabriel Leone), she sees her husband die in a mysterious accident in the first scenes of the serial.

However, she has to deal with the return of Giovanna (Agatha Moreira). After a season in Europe, the rebel decides to prove that her former colleague killed her father, Alex (Rodrigo Lombardi). The businessman’s body never showed up. For those who don’t remember, Secret Truths, which Globo is currently repeating, ended precisely with the girl shooting her lover six times and throwing the corpse into the open sea.

Secret Truths 2 will feature 50 chapters, with releases made in blocks of ten episodes every 15 days. On Globo’s streaming platform, the next premieres will take place on November 3rd and 17th and on December 1st and 15th.

The serial will have more sex scenes than episodes. Altogether there are 67 hot sequences. When aired on open TV, the soap opera will gain a lighter version, as anticipated by TV news. The rerun of the 2015 version will continue on TV until December.