All Toyota cars will have electrified versions in Brazil in 6 years | Cars

Disclosure Toyota Corolla Cross: launched at the beginning of the year, model already stands out in dealerships

THE Toyota

it wants all its models to have at least one hybrid or electric version in Brazil within six years. The information was confirmed by Masahiro Inoue, president of the manufacturer in South America and the Caribbean, in an interview with the AutoIndústria website.

Therefore, all future Toyota models will have versions with some level of electrification in Brazil. Currently, the only models from the Japanese manufacturer that do not have hybrid versions are the models Yaris

, Yaris Sedan

and Hilux

.

The executive says that Brazil comes out ahead by relying on the hybrid flex technology in the Corolla and Corolla Cross models. “We need to use all this knowledge and distribution structure, which has been accumulated over so many years,” says Inoue.

The statement also implies that the manufacturer is considering launching a hybrid version of Hilux. So far, there is no hybrid model in the mid-size pickup category.

End of Yaris

The complete electrification of Toyota’s catalog may involve the closure of production of some models. As verified by the Auto+ website, the Yaris will be discontinued in its hatch and sedan versions, without receiving a half-life restyling.

That’s because Toyota intends to focus on more profitable models such as Corolla and Corolla Cross. According to sources consulted by Auto+, the Japanese manufacturer does not intend to ‘open the wallet’ to restyle the model considered unprofitable, while other products are performing well.

Without the Yaris, the cheapest model in Toyota’s catalog will once again be the Corolla, which already costs R$ 128,000 in its cheaper version.

Sources: AutoIndustry and Auto+