Allan dos Santos is sought by Interpol – Politica

Alexandre de Moraes issued an arrest warrant for blogger Allan dos Santos (photo: Ed Alves/CB/DA Press) The minister of the Supreme Federal Court (STF) Alexandre de Moraes issued an arrest order to blogger Allan dos Santos, one of the founders of the pocket-based website Tera Livre. For the arrest to be effective, his name must be included in Interpol’s Red Diffusion list, as Allan currently resides in the United States.

By order of the STF minister, the Ministry of Justice and Public Security and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will begin the process of extraditing the journalist, who already has his bank accounts blocked. Last Friday night (22), the journalist’s partner, Talo Lorezon, announced, on his Twitter account, the termination of the website’s activities, whose content has already been taken down.

The Federal Police (PF) gathered a series of elements that point to the practice made by Allan of threatening, crimes against honor and incitement to commit crimes, as well as joining a criminal organization. Furthermore, in the breach of confidentiality determined by Moraes, the PF found suspicious bank transactions carried out in the form of donations to the Tera Livre channel, which indicate a crime of money laundering.

Youtube was ordered to reveal the IPs and registration data of each donor. And that the same data, relating to donations, found on the “apoia.se” website, which adds a profile for transfers to Allan, were also provided.

From April to May 2020, the channel received 1,581 transactions, of which 649 do not contain information on the donor’s CPF. It was clear that the amount received through superchat – money “donated” directly to the channel through users of the YouTube network – represented two-thirds of the founder’s income. The police also attracted the attention of specific transfers from three donors, which, together, reached more than R$70,000 – there were 27 supports, totaling R$40,350; 31 supports, which account for R$ 15,500; and three more supports of R$ 15,000.

In addition, high value donations received directly in the founders’ bank accounts were also found, such as, for example, one that registers the amount of R$ 70,000, made official through a message.