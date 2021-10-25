Alongside Bolsonaro, Guedes justifies permanence: “We are an alliance between liberals and conservatives against the left”

Economy Minister Paulo Guedes participated alongside Jair Bolsonaro in a bird breeding fair in Brasília on Sunday 24. Repeating the president’s speeches, he stated that Brazil is the country that suffered the least economically during the pandemic and guaranteed that sectors most affected will ‘burst with growth’ later this year.

In statements to the press at the end of the event, Guedes did not directly answer the question if he is still in government, but he indicated at all times the reasons for his permanence.

“We are an alliance between liberals and conservatives against the left that was taking the country down the path of poverty, the path of Argentina, Venezuela, with the impoverishment of the population”, he justified the reasons for remaining in office.

Then, the minister went on to defend the thesis that Brazil is better off economically than all the G20 countries.

“Brazil was already starting to take off, we were the one that dropped the least, the one that came back faster and the one that is growing faster too,” he said. “The story that Brazil will not grow is a political narrative,” he added.

At all times, Guedes claimed to be a supporter of the spending ceiling, but that he would have understood the rupture of his policy to help the poorest in a measure he called ‘popular and not populist’.

“There are Brazilians starving, eating bones. The media was beating on this for three months and how is the president not going to do it?”, questioned Guedes to journalists.

The minister then went on to defend the increase in Auxílio Brasil, a program that will replace Bolsa Família, attacking the PT and Lula.

“There are a lot of populists there, candidate for president of the Republic, speaking in 600, 700 and 800 reais. But they broke Brazil and didn’t provide this emergency aid”, he said with Bolsonaro smiling in the background.

“It was very easy for the president to arrive and say ‘Paulo Guedes is going home and I’m going to give 600 reais to everyone’. That’s being populist, but he’s not populist, he’s popular, he’s different,” he added, nodding to the former captain.

Excited, Guedes then went on to say that Brazil will be ‘bursting with growth’ by the end of 2021.

“The economy is making a comeback. I receive information every day”, he said. “This year the most vulnerable sector of ours, which suffered the most, which was tourism, services and commerce, will explode with growth. Brazil is growing”, he added.

Despite having argued that the country suffered little from the crisis, Guedes followed Bolsonaro’s example and tried to evade the blame for the poor results registered in employment and inflation.

“How can we blame the president and the minister if we have a world pandemic?”, he asked.

In the end, Bolsonaro intervened to agree with the minister.

“Those who think that overthrowing the government is enough, present the solution, if it’s a good one, Paulo Guedes welcomes it now”, challenged the president.

“We are not here fighting for the 2022 elections, this issue is not discussed, so much so that I don’t even have a party,” added the former captain.

Bolsonaro was then questioned by a journalist about his government’s secret budget and ended the conversation annoyed.

“There’s nothing secret in the budget, if it’s published there’s nothing secret. For God’s sake, if it’s published how is it secret”, he said, raising his tone before leaving, taking Guedes away from the press.

